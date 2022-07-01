ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Star marker erected at Kent Island Legion honors ultimate sacrifices

By By DOUG BISHOP
 2 days ago
STEVENSVILLE — A last tribute to those military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending the United States of America, the new Gold Star marker placed at the Kent Island Legion, is only the third such marker in the state of Maryland. The Kent Island Garden Club with the Kent Island American Legion Post 278 hosted the Gold Star Memorial Marker Dedication ceremony on June 14. The Gold Star marker is

Diana Bonner, President of the KI Garden Club welcomed those who attended the dedication, which was held inside, as “a monsoon” of rain came through that morning. So much rain, the members of the Matapeake Middle School Choir were unable to walk across the field to the American Legion to perform as scheduled. In their stead, choir director Sarah Burrall sang a beautiful a capella rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Providing the invocation, Rev. Mark Delcuze of Christ Church Parish read these appropriate words, part of a poem written by Edgar Albert Guest, and also Father Mark’s prayer, “The Gold Star — splendidly is glistens for every eye to see, And softly whispers: ‘Here lived one who died for liberty . . . I mark a soldier who gave up the joys of living here, to dare and die for you! . . . We recall the words of Jesus of Nazareth who taught that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for another.”

A history of Gold Star Families was presented by Susie Middleton, 1st Vice President Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Inc. “Since WWI,” Middleton said, “a Blue Star banner displayed in a front window of a home told others that a family member was serving in a branch of the U.S. armed forces. When service members lost their lives, the Blue Star was replaced with a Gold Star.”

That original program has continued and grown over the years.

Captain Willian Key, U.S. Navy, retired, and his wife, Doris, then removed the covering on a picture of the large marker placed outside.

Dedication of the marker was presented by Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland State President Anna O’Kelly. She read, “Today, let us remember the Gold Star families whose children will never know their father or mother, aunt or uncle, or the husband who will never hold their newborn child; and the parents who will never see their sons or daughters again. We must remember.” She closed with these three words, “Honor, hope, and healing.”

Sharing about the annul project of the American Legion, Eastern Shore Vice Commander Nikki Randolph spoke about the meaning and importance of the Wreaths Across America Convoy every December. Through the program, Randolph said they share a similar message as the Gold Star, “Remember. Honor. Teach.”

“There are some 1,577 veterans gravesites in Queen Anne’s County that have American flags posted on them several times each year, Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day and Christmas. Many of those in very small, roadside cemeteries,” Randolph said having worked tirelessly to find every veteran’s grave in the county to honor then for their service. She closed by saying, “This Gold Star marker — we remember what it stands for!”

With TAPS performed and a benediction offered the ceremony was closed by the formal placing of wreaths representing each branch of military service: Army — Wende Woodham, Navy — Robert Lanham, Marines — James J, Butera, Air Force — Thomas J. Buckley, and Coast Guard — Chief Warrant Officer Michael Scalia.

