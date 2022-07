Four people were injured Saturday afternoon in Atlantic City after a boat struck a submerged metal piling, the U.S. Coast Guard said. There were five people on the 24-foot Yamaha jetboat, including three children, when it crashed — ejecting three people from the boat, officials said. A man had serious injuries and was sent to AtlantiCare City Hospital.

