Motorcyclist dies after collision with rental van on Rt. 96 in Victor
VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a rental van that was entering a ramp on State Route 96 in Victor Thursday.
Authorities say deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 96 for a fatal motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, they located a man that was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say a 2022 Suzuki GZX750, operated by Brian Wickman of Victor, was traveling northbound on Route 96 when it struck the right front quarter panel of a Ford Van that was entering the ramp.
The rental van was driven by Nicholas Maurer of Rochester who was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, according to police.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Route 96 was closed for nearly three hours.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
