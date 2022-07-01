ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Motorcyclist dies after collision with rental van on Rt. 96 in Victor

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32b9nl_0gRsUmsW00

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a rental van that was entering a ramp on State Route 96 in Victor Thursday.

Authorities say deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 96 for a fatal motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, they located a man that was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a 2022 Suzuki GZX750, operated by Brian Wickman of Victor, was traveling northbound on Route 96 when it struck the right front quarter panel of a Ford Van that was entering the ramp.

The rental van was driven by Nicholas Maurer of Rochester who was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Route 96 was closed for nearly three hours.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting on Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - One man is dead and one man is injured following a shooting Sunday morning at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street. At around 3 a.m., the Rochester Police Department says two people were shot. A man in his 30s was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries caused by a gunshot wound to his upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victor, NY
Sports
City
Victor, NY
Victor, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rt#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Male in his 30’s shot and killed on Jefferson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department, along with the Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said they were told a male victim in his 30’s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. Medical professionals told police that the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Double shooting on Monroe Ave leaves one man dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were shot overnight Sunday in Rochester on Monroe Avenue near S Goodman Street. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He succumbed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

No one injured in overnight carjacking near Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another day, another carjacking in Rochester. This one happened Saturday night in the parking lot near Frontier Field just after 11. Police say an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman were in a car parked outside the field when at least one suspect opened the door and threatened them. The driver and passenger got out of the car before the suspect got in and drove off.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in armed carjacking on Grand Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that took place overnight Saturday on Grand Avenue near Greeley Street in Rochester. Officers said the victim, a 61-year-old woman from Rochester, was walking toward her home when she noticed a group of men walking towards her car. “She yelled at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Missing person from Town of Perinton found

UPDATE: PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced that Caren J. Jacobs was found and returned to her home in good health. ORIGINAL STORY: PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in looking for a woman from Perinton who was […]
PERINTON, NY
FingerLakes1

Williamson man arrested twice after shoplifting incident

Police arrested a Williamson man following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dashawn M. Faniel, 30, of Williamson for petit larceny. It is alleged Faniel stole a pack of Natural Ice Beer from Paton’s Marketplace in Sodus. Faniel will appear...
WILLIAMSON, NY
FingerLakes1

Rochester man taken into custody after traffic stop

Police say a Rochester man was taken into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Carmelo Diaz, 32, of Rochester on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Hopewell Court. Diaz was taken into custody originally by Irondequiot...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua pedestrian struck crossing the road

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A person was hit by a car while using a crosswalk in Canandaigua, and now police are looking for the driver responsible. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the intersection of South Main Street and Saltonstall Street. Police are looking for the driver...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy