ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

New fossil galaxy discovery could reveal the history of the universe

By University of Surrey
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FszTc_0gRsUfhR00
Spiral galaxy NGC 4921. Credit: Hubble Legacy Archive, ESA, NASA.

The fossil, which was uncovered via a systematic visual search of legacy survey images using the Mayall 4-metre telescope, led by Dr David Martinez Delgado, could teach scientists about how galaxies form and confirm their understanding of cosmology and dark matter.

Dr Michelle Collins, an astronomer at the University of Surrey, UK and lead author of the paper announcing this discovery said:

“We have found a new, extremely faint galaxy whose stars formed very early in the history of the Universe.

This discovery marks the first time a galaxy this faint has been found around Andromeda using an astronomical survey that wasn’t specifically designed for the task.”

Named ‘Pegasus V,’ the dwarf galaxy is located on the outskirts of Andromeda and appears as just a few sparse stars hidden in the sky.

The discovery was made in collaboration with NSF NOIRLab and the International Gemini Observatory.

Emily Charles, a PhD student at the University of Surrey who was also involved in the study said:

“The trouble with these extremely faint galaxies is that they have very few of the bright stars which we typically use to identify them and measure their distances.

Gemini’s large 8.1-metre mirror allowed us to find faint, old stars which enabled and allowed us to both to measure the distance to Pegasus V and to determine that its stellar population is extremely old.”

More astronomical facilities are looking into researching faint galaxies in the near future.

The discovery was reported in “Pegasus V — a newly discovered ultra-faint dwarf galaxy on the outskirts of Andromeda” and published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

NASA can’t solve this Mars mystery, so it wants your help

Mars is full of secrets and mystery. No matter how many exploits NASA manages to pull off on the Red Planet, it seems like new secrets are always just around the next bend. Now, NASA is calling for members of the public to help solve a Mars mystery that has left the space agency’s brightest scratching their heads for decades.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomer Working With Webb Said the new Images “Almost Brought him to Tears.” We’ll see Them on July 12th

The scientific and astronomical community are eagerly waiting for Tuesday, July 12th, to come around. On this day, the first images taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be released! According to a previous statement by the agency, these images will include the deepest views of the Universe ever taken and spectra obtained from an exoplanet atmosphere. In another statement issued yesterday, the images were so beautiful that they almost brought Thomas Zarbuchen – Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) – to tears!
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A huge solar eruption may be headed toward the Earth

Astronomers have noticed a massive solar eruption but are not very sure if it is headed towards the Earth, Newsweek reported. Over the past few weeks, the solar surface has had some interesting activity. Sunspot AR3038, which is facing the Earth and was expected to die, has instead become larger and is now three times the size of the Earth. Astronomers have been waiting for solar flares to erupt from this sunspot.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Collins
scitechdaily.com

Tenoumer Crater, Mauritania – One of the Best-Preserved Craters on Earth

One of the best-preserved craters on Earth lies deep within the Sahara Desert. On Asteroid Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission takes us over the almost-perfectly circular Tenoumer Crater in Mauritania. Tenoumer Crater, visible in the center of the image, is 1.9 km (1.2 miles) wide. The rims of the...
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Planet in The Universe?

The universe is packed with all sorts of interesting things from stars over 2,000 times the size of the Sun to supermassive black holes that can rip celestial bodies asunder. Sometimes, it is easier to ponder the nature of things closer to us, like planets. Although our Solar System is home to some massive planets, it’s only natural to wonder if we have spotted any bigger ones. That’s why we’re going to identify the largest planet in the universe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwarf Galaxy#Universe#Astronomical#Astronomer#The University Of Surrey#Andromeda#Nsf
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Create Continuous Time Crystal for the First Time

Scientists have succeeded for the first time in realizing a time crystal that spontaneously breaks continuous time translation symmetry. The researchers, from the Institute of Laser Physics at the University of Hamburg, reported their observation in a study published on June 9, 2022, in the journal Science. The idea of...
PHYSICS
IFLScience

Threatening Space Rock Set To Impact Earth In 2052 Won’t Hit Us After All

Happy Asteroid Day, folks! A threatening space rock that had been hovering near the top of hazardous potential-impact lists has officially been ruled out. Originally thought to potentially hit Earth in 2052, we can all now breathe a sigh of relief. The 50-meter-wide asteroid 2021 QM1 was first spotted in...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Gaia Mission Unlocking Secrets of the Milky Way to New Mystery on the Moon (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from We May Have to Excavate Mars to Find Alien Life Says NASA to Why There’s a Chance We Heard From Aliens Back in 1977, and much more. We May Have to Excavate Mars to Find Alien Life, NASA Says –Cosmic rays likely annihilate amino acids within two meters of the red planet’s surface, according to a first-of-its-kind experiment, reports Vice Science. “Life might have existed on Mars billions of years ago, when the planet was wetter and warmer. This is why NASA’s Perseverance rover is tasked with collecting samples that might contain the fossilized remains of any ancient Martians, if they existed.”
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Hits Earth Overnight Without Warning; Disruption Possible Due to Geomagnetic Storm

Solar storms, like solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), have shown some hint of a pre-emptive strike before hitting Earth. However, emerging reports on Wednesday, June 29, indicated that supercharge particles in the form of a geomagnetic storm had struck our planet without warning overnight UTC time from Saturday to Sunday, June 25 to June 26.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Earth Lies at Center of the Milky Way’s Habitable Zone (Weekend Feature)

In the 2019 paper, “The Galactic Habitable Zone and the Age Distribution of Complex Life in the Milky Way”, astrobiologist and lead author, Charles H. Lineweaver of Australia National University, summarized: “We modeled the evolution of the Milky Way to trace the distribution in space and time of four prerequisites for complex life: the presence of a host star, enough heavy elements to form terrestrial planets, sufficient time for biological evolution and an environment free of life-extinguishing supernovae. We identified the ‘Galactic habitable zone’ (GHZ) as an annular region between 7 and 9 kiloparsecs from the Galactic center that widens with time and is composed of stars that formed between 8 and 4 billion years ago.”
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mystery Of What Triggered The Last Ice Age May Have Been Solved

Two mysteries have been a head-scratcher for many paleoclimate experts: Where did the last ice age's ice sheets come from, and how did they grow so fast? A new study published in Nature Geoscience may have solved these mysteries, proposing an explanation. These findings could also be applied to other historic glacial periods.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy