3 people hurt in smoky Williamsburg fire in mixed-use building

A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The fire broke out in the mixed-use building on Union Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The three-story building could be seen burning with smoke pluming right next to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway from Newscopter 7.

A deli appeared to be on the first floor with apartments on the second and third floors.

Heavy damage was reported on all three floors of the building.

Firefighters were working on the roof of the building to contain the fire.

Three residents are being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

