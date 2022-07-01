ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

3 people hurt in smoky Williamsburg fire in mixed-use building

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WClk_0gRsSKQi00

A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The fire broke out in the mixed-use building on Union Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The three-story building could be seen burning with smoke pluming right next to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway from Newscopter 7.

A deli appeared to be on the first floor with apartments on the second and third floors.

Heavy damage was reported on all three floors of the building.

Firefighters were working on the roof of the building to contain the fire.

Three residents are being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside New Jersey VFW

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Several hurt in Queens house fire overnight

NEW YORK -- Six people, including three firefighters, are recovering following a house fire in Queens.CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with a woman who helped her neighbors escape.The FDNY says three people were rescued from a second-floor apartment after flames broke out Sunday morning in the Richmond Hill section of the borough.One local resident, who didn't want to be named, told Mishkin she happened to be awake watching TV in her living room on Sunday morning at around 3 a.m."I heard stuff being thrown from upstairs. That's when I saw from the reflection of the car that there was a fire upstairs," she said.The...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
bronx.com

FDNY Fire Fighter, Victor Munoz, 32, Arrested

On Saturday, July 02, 2022, at approximately 2301 hours, the following 32-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 108th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Victor Munoz. FDNY Fire Fighter. Charges:. DWI;. flee officer in motor vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Accident#American#Eyewitness News
PIX11

JFK terminal reopens after investigation into unattended bag

QUEENS (PIX11)– Authorities reopened Terminal 4 at JFK Airport Sunday after completing an investigation into an unattended bag. After the incident was cleared, the roadways for arrivals and departures reopened, officials said. However, more than half of the arrivals have been delayed. During the investigation, passengers were relocated from the departures area to the arrivals […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Two killed after overnight stabbings in Manhattan, Queens

NEW YORK - Two men are dead, and a woman was hospitalized after a pair of stabbings overnight in New York City. In the first incident, police received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:07 p.m. about an assault in progress inside of a bodega located near the corner of Broadway and West 139th Street in Hamilton Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
brooklynheightsblog.com

July 4th Fireworks NOT Visible From Brooklyn Heights, the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park

It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Stalked at Home, Twice — Brooklyn Man Now Arrested

A Brooklyn guy was detained on suspicion of stalking Taylor Swift at her Tribeca residence. This said stalking did not happen once, but twice already, in the past 90 days. According to the NYPD, Joshua Christian, 35, of Crown Heights was arrested and charged with stalking and criminal trespass on Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy