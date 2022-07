Donald F. Schimpf, 93, of the New Washington-Sulphur Springs area passed away on Thursday June 30, 2022 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Donald was born October 3, 1928 in the Sulphur Springs area to the late Clarence A. and Catherine E. (Feichtner) Schimpf. He was married November 16, 1957 to Oneata (Smith) Schimpf who survives. Donald is also survived by son Michael of New Washington and daughters Karen Schimpf of New Washington and Nancy (Ev) Maxfield of Morral, OH; grandchild Bailey Maxfield; and brother Walter (Alice) Schimpf. Donald was preceded in death by brothers Luther and Robert as well as sisters Helen Crum, Lois Schulze, and Dr. Alice Schimpf.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO