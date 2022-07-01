ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Lit Hub Daily: July 1, 2022

Literary Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do Jane Austen, Michael Pollan, and Mean Girls have in common? They’re all part of the literary film and TV streaming in July. | Lit Hub Film & TV. 19 new paperbacks to stuff (nicely) in your tote bag. | The Hub. Apocalypse (almost) now: Peter Zeihan...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Margaret Keane Dies: Kitschy ‘Big Eyes’ Artist, Subject Of Tim Burton Biopic Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Margaret Keane, whose wildly popular paintings of big-eyed, melancholy children (and later celebrities with deep pockets) became one of the most widely recognized signature artistic styles of the late 20th Century – and whose long battle with her husband over his fraudulent and lucrative claims of authorship inspired the 2014 Tim Burton film Big Eyes starring Amy Adams – died Sunday at home in Napa, California. She was 94. Her death was reported on her official Facebook page today: “We’re sad to announce that Margaret Keane, ‘The Mother of Big Eyes, our Queen, a...
NAPA, CA
rolling out

Day 2 of looks at the Essence Festival

The Essence Festival of Culture is a weekend-long celebration dedicated to Black people. There were numerous things to do at the convention, as celebrities and Black vendors fill the space. There were also a lot of panels discussing Black success, which were led by well-known people such as Ashanti, Big Tigger, Chloe Bailey, Michael Ealy, and many more.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Natalia Ginzburg
Person
Peter Zeihan
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Michael Pollan
Person
Ed Yong
Person
Sally Rooney
The Guardian

Gwenno: Tresor review – more alluring Cornish psych-pop

Raised by a Welsh activist mother and a Cornish poet father, Gwenno Mererid Saunders has become a one-woman Celtic revival over her two previous albums, 2014’s Welsh-language Y Dydd Olaf and 2018’s all-Cornish Le Kov. Using slinky synth-pop backings, both fuse language, landscape and identity, by turns angry and playful.
MUSIC
Popculture

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Reveals the Most Common Message Received From the Afterlife (Exclusive)

This summer is proving to be an extremely busy one for renowned psychic medium Matt Fraser. The Rhode Island native is continuing to make the most of his spiritual gift by sharing his experiences with the afterlife and the nuggets of wisdom they provide in a new book set to release this August titled, We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife. Written during the pandemic as a response to the fans writing in with a variety of questions stemming from a sudden passing to crossing over, Fraser tells PopCulture.com exclusively that while the book offers answers, he wanted to treat it as a resource on what he learned from the spirit world. That also includes the most common message received from those that have passed.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hub#New York Magazine#Lit Hub Daily#Lit Hub Film Tv#American#An Immense World
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Becomes Sponsor of San Sebastian Film Festival

TikTok is determined to bring together the worlds of auteur cinema and short-form mobile video. On Thursday, TikTok unveils that it has become an official sponsor of the San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain’s leading cinema event, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, running Sept. 16-24.More from The Hollywood ReporterMany Hollywood Stocks Underperform Broader Market in First Half of YearVenice Picks Projects for Gap-Financing Market'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' World Premiere to Open London Film Festival The move follows TikTok’s sponsorship of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the first time the digital media giant and the world’s most acclaimed arthouse festival joined...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Expensive Artwork Ever Sold

The art world is full of stories of now famed artists who died destitute or, if they were fortunate, were able to eke out a living by selling their paintings or sculptures for what would today be considered a pittance. One wonders what Vincent Van Gogh, to take one example, would have thought – when […]
VISUAL ART
NBC News

London celebrates 50 years of Pride

Thousands of revelers turned out to enjoy London’s first in-person Pride parade since pre-pandemic 2019, retracing part of the original route taken under very different circumstances at the city’s first such event in 1972.July 2, 2022.
WORLD
Eater

A Cocktail Competition Will Debut at Star Theater This Month

ConCocktail, a new craft cocktail competition, will kick off at the Star Theater on July 11. Bartenders from Raven’s Manor, Matador, and Nick’s Famous Coney Island will compete in three increasingly difficult rounds presided by a panel of three judges, including special guest drag queen Saint Syndrome. The...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
dornob.com

Bob Dylan’s Love Affair with Trains Continues with a Monumental Sculpture in France

Bob Dylan’s largest artwork to date has been unveiled on the grounds of the Chateau La Coste wine estate in Provence, southern France. Part of the chateau’s “Art and Architecture” walking tour, the piece is a massive rail car with sculptural welded iron walls. Simply entitled Rail Car, the piece sits on railroad tracks just beyond the edge of the picturesque vineyard. The shapes in its walls include wagon wheels, crosses, gears, wrenches, and sections of wrought iron fencing and is made from a whopping seven tons of iron.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Huge Donation for Art Gallery of NSW, Rem Koolhaas Designs Prada Runway Set, and More: Morning Links for June 20, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines NEWS FROM DOWN UNDER. Artist Wendy Whiteley has promised a bequest of more than AU$100 million (US$69.7 million) to the Art Gallery of NSW, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The donation, one of the largest gifts in the museum’s history, will also involve 2,000 works by her former husband, the late Brett Whiteley, going jointly to the museum and his namesake foundation. About two hours south of Sydney, meanwhile, an investigation has determined that a major donor to the Wollongong Art Gallery, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, was a member of Nazi intelligence in Lithuania during World...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy