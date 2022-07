TORRINGTON — On a Fourth of July weekend when it seems as if we’re surrounded by national strife and upheavals on a daily basis, it’s reassuring to get local. For many of us, sports and youth represent a return to better days; a mini-tour of Torrington “playgrounds” this week offers virtual relief for those who have yet to experience it in person this summer.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO