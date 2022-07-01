July 1: What you need to know

We are approaching peak growing season here in Arkansas, and to celebrate this bountiful period, I wanted to dedicate a post to one of my favorite farmers’ markets in the Little Rock area: Hillcrest Farmers Market. Located in front of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church at 2200 Kavanaugh Boulevard in the heart of the capital city, the Hillcrest Famers Market has long been a prime destination for local growers and food producers who are looking to sell their goods to a loyal base of customers on Saturday mornings. Current hours are 7 a.m.-11 a.m., but those can fluctuate just a bit throughout the year, so follow their social media for updates. And while there are a ton of vendors, here are a few you might want to consider checking out.

