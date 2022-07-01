ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

July 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Welcome to July! It’ll start a lot like what most of June was. Humidity has returned, heat is building back in, and there’s the chance of a few isolated showers and downpours. In fact, as a...

KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of June 26 - July 2:. 1. FBI: Court-authorized law enforcement operation being conducted in central Arkansas. The Little Rock division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that a "court-authorized...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Take a Road Trip: The Bulldog Restaurant

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re here in Bald Knob at the Bulldog Restaurant. It’s one of the most famous restaurants in Arkansas and it’s strawberry shortcake season. The Bulldog is known for their sweet strawberry shortcake. “The Bulldog has been open since 1978. Bob Miller and...
BALD KNOB, AR
aymag.com

Putting the Cart Before the Cow: Is Whataburger Coming to Town?

There has been a barrage of hot fast food chain gossip floating around the social webs for several months that Texas burger based chain Whataburger would be putting down stakes with food franchises throughout the state. The restaurant currently has six locations in Arkansas with two in Fayetteville, one in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
WIBW

Woman dies in Cloud Co. semi accident

CLOUD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas woman has died following an accident involving a semi tractor trailer Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:50 p.m. about five miles west of Jamestown on K-28. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Vickie L. Fenner, 66, of Conway, Arkansas, was pulling a...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
onlyinark.com

Shop Local at Hillcrest Farmers Market

We are approaching peak growing season here in Arkansas, and to celebrate this bountiful period, I wanted to dedicate a post to one of my favorite farmers’ markets in the Little Rock area: Hillcrest Farmers Market. Located in front of Pulaski Heights Baptist Church at 2200 Kavanaugh Boulevard in the heart of the capital city, the Hillcrest Famers Market has long been a prime destination for local growers and food producers who are looking to sell their goods to a loyal base of customers on Saturday mornings. Current hours are 7 a.m.-11 a.m., but those can fluctuate just a bit throughout the year, so follow their social media for updates. And while there are a ton of vendors, here are a few you might want to consider checking out.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kfdi.com

Missing Towanda Man Found Safe in Arkansas

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Hayes was found safe around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening near Benton, Arkansas following a citizen report. He was transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated, but will soon be reunited with his family. ____________________________________. The search continues for a missing...
TOWANDA, KS
cityhs.net

Construction Requires Lane Closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs

Construction Requires Lane Closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs. Construction to widen Highway 270 to five lanes in Garland County requires lane closures on Highway 227 in Hot Springs. Weather permitting, crews will reduce Highway 227 (Mountain Pine Road) to two open lanes between Highway 270 and Frona Lane,...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

