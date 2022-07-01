Lobster lotion used to heal brown tail moth rashes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Contrary to popular belief, acne doesn’t go away when you’re done with puberty. In fact, adult acne is pretty common in adults over the age of 25—up to 22 percent of women suffer from some form of acne during adulthood, according to a recent study. Unfortunately, many of the over-the-counter acne treatments on the market are formulated for teenage skin and are typically ultra-drying and irritation-inducing (which isn’t ideal for those of us with mature skin looking to also keep fine lines in check.) While there are a handful of solid in-office acne treatments and dermatologist-prescribed medications and topicals, Murad’s new Deep Relief Acne Treatment just may be the next best thing.

