Indianapolis, IN

Large flyover on North Split now open

By Gregg Montgomery, Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flyover bridge linking I-65 to I-70 at the North Split opened Friday morning. Drivers on southbound I-65 will use...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

Binford Boulevard ramp to WB I-465 closing Tuesday for 3-year project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Tuesday morning, the ramp connecting northbound Binford Boulevard to westbound I-465 is expected to close for a project that’ll wrap up in 2025, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT says the closure will help make room for construction and keep I-465 traffic flowing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
WIBC.com

One Ramp Opens, Another Closes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–There have been developments for Indianapolis drivers who commute through downtown and the northeast side. In a major step forward for the North Split reconstruction project, traffic will shift to the newly constructed “flyover bridge” starting today. The newly completed bridge will connect southbound I-65 to eastbound I-70 while taking drivers from downtown to the east side and will be the largest bridge and the highest point of Indiana’s second most traveled interchange.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Who to call to complain about fireworks in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for dispatchers in the Marion County 911 Center, but not all of the calls that reach dispatchers are real emergencies. Every year, people call 911 during the holiday to complain about fireworks. That...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Heat index could rise to 107 in Indianapolis; advisories issued across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Storm damage reported in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The July 4th holiday weekend will include clean up with the celebration in Rush County, after severe weather left storm damage in the Rushville area. According to the city’s Facebook page, there were several reports of trees down, with damage particularly bad from 11th Street to 16th Street. David Slaton shared […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police tower falls, fairgrounds damaged in Rushville storms

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A communications tower fell onto the Rushville Police Department, and trees were downed during the Rush County Fair as a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. A photo from Ryan Cameron showed the police department’s tower...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Morgan County clerk died in fatal crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A single vehicle crash killed a Martinsville woman Saturday evening according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on State Road 67 just a half mile south of the SR 67 and SR 39 south junction, police say.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Morgan County Clerk, Auditor Candidate, Killed in Wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

