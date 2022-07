Following the revival of its haute couture operations, Balenciaga is set to open its couture store in Paris, France. The return of its couture store follows Demna’s poetic couture debut in July of 2021. The store will stand in the house’s original couture location on 10 Avenue George V, blending Balenciaga’s couture history and contemporary vision. The ground floor will house men’s and women’s departments, in addition to being connected to the couture salons. Additionally, the store will include personalization and alteration services for everything from exclusive clothing to accessories.

