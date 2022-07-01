ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut DEEP officials remove container stuck on bear cub's head

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA black bear cub is safe after environmental officials were able to remove a container...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

darientimes.com

These state parks have closed in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are flocking to the Connecticut’s parks to enjoy the warm and sunny weather. The turnout has already over-extended the capacity of some state parks, according to the Connecticut Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity. The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors. Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:. Black Rock State Park, Watertown. Burr Pond State Park, Torrington.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Families Carry Out Holiday Traditions at Conn. Shoreline

People are hitting the roads and heading to the beach this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July and to continue long-time traditions. A cloudy sky and cool breeze couldn't keep people away from the beach on Sunday. Even those who traveled from out of state enjoyed Connecticut's shoreline. "It's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

CT rent increasing, but slower than rest of nation. Expert calls market a ‘unicorn.’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Starting about two years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a culture shift of sorts. A great migration of workers who no longer needed to confined to their homes realized they didn’t need to pay the current average of around $3,000 to rent a Manhattan studio apartment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Plans to Move Data Centers to Connecticut

It's a known fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way we work. Big companies that at one time would never consider employees working from home and now, most of them have no choice to make it a part of their new normal. This includes big insurance companies, places...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Seacoast Current

A Great White Shark Sighting Closed Down a Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
TRURO, MA
CBS News

Coast Guard suspends search for man in the water between New Bedford, Martha's Vineyard

NEW BEDFORD -- The Coast Guard suspended its search for a fisherman who was believed to have fallen overboard into the water off the southern part of Massachusetts Friday. The 54-year-old man was last seen on board the 77-foot commercial fishing boat "Susan Rose" a little past midnight Friday morning as the vessel left Point Judith. Crew members noticed he was missing around 1:30 a.m. and called the Coast Guard.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
94.9 HOM

The Best ‘Hidden’ Beach in Maine is Actually Hiding in Plain Sight

When it comes to a "secret" beach, everyone wants to be in the know. In the case of a "hidden" beach, it's entirely possible the concealed gem has been right under your nose the entire time. According to the travel site Livability, one of the best hidden beaches in Maine exists right next to one of Vacationland's most popular summer destinations.
MAINE STATE
ctbites.com

40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
barbend.com

Connecticut Obesity Percentages From 2012 to 2022

Connecticut was at the forefront of many technologies and cultural landmarks in the 20th century. It was home to the first helicopter, Polaroid camera, and color television. The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was constructed there. The first trade association was founded in Naugatuck Valley. The Hartford Courant is the oldest active newspaper publication, founded in 1764. It is the home of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) headquarters, where PEZ candy is manufactured, and the first-ever lollipop-making machine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT’s Middlesex County ranked among top 100 healthiest in the U.S., report shows

Connecticut’s Middlesex County ranked No. 100 for U.S. News and World Report's 2022 “Healthiest Communities Rankings.”. The report scores counties based on 10 criteria that “drive community health” on a scale of zero to 100, with each category weighted differently. From highest weighted category to lowest weighted category, the criteria are population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure. The categories come from a framework for community health outlined by the advisory board to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
NECN

Thunderstorms Pass Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The warnings have since expired. Click here to see active weather alerts in New England. An earlier version of this blog follows:. We got a good amount of rain this morning that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.

