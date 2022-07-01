Morning weather forecast: 7/1/2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Keep an umbrella handy today as scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but it will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a partly sunny sky.
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend, we at FOX 56 had the opportunity to ride along with Sargent Robert Purdy From the Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police, talking about all things safety for Kentucky drivers. “We are going to be out in...
FRANKLIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – With travel slated to ramp up in lieu of Independence Day weekend, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is conducting safety checkpoints. KSP Post 12 monitors Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties. These checkpoints will be conducted at numerous locations across the seven...
The Prestonsburg Police Department has announced the names of the two law enforcement officers killed in a deadly shooting Thursday night. According to the PPD, the two fallen law enforcement officers are Captain Ralph Frasure of the PPD and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
