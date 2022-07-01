More than $2,500 lost after Westmoreland County store is targeted in Bitcoin fraud

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another. Allegheny County Police identified 29-year-old David Vankavelaar as the person responsible. On Friday night, county police were alerted to a robbery at the BP gas station and 7-Eleven convenience...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department. The teens are described by police to be African American males, last seen in the area of the […]
A popular Rostraver restaurant and tavern that was the site of a double shooting early Sunday morning has been closed. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday in Rostraver her office reached an agreement with owner Debra Hardy Maley to permanently close Sweeney’s Steakhouse at 1713 Rostraver Road, before the July 4 holiday.
A man being sought by U.S. marshals was charged with illegal possession of a handgun after New Kensington police helped take him into custody. In addition to a felony gun charge, Richard Joseph Mautino, 20, of the 500 block of Fourth Avenue was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension along with resisting arrest.
A suspected cross-country supplier of counterfeit pills containing deadly opioid fentanyl was jailed Friday in the largest bust of its kind in Westmoreland County, according to court papers. Police said they confiscated from an East Huntingdon home 7,400 pills designed to look like legitimate OxyContin but lab testing showed they...
NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to pay for his purchases at the Dollar General store in New Bethlehem with counterfeit money. According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed the following criminal charges against...
Eighteen is a very important number for teenagers. You are considered an adult in the eyes of the law. You could be drafted or enlist into the armed forces, and they would give you a gun. Eighteen-year-olds insisted that if they could be drafted, they should have the right to vote. They got it.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an aggravated assault incident. Washington County troopers say that the incident happened at the Days Inn on Chestnut Street in Canton Township. Two people were badly injured during the...
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A 31-year-old man is being held without bail in the Westmoreland County jail following multiple bizarre incidents in the Greensburg area. Alex Kerestesy told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the entire incident was not what it seemed. "The whole thing is a misunderstanding," Kerestesy said outside of...
Kiski police are investigating after one person was killed when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided early Sunday, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. A second victim was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital. Emergency crews were called to the crash at Balsiger Road and State Route 56 in...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people who fled to California after a drug search in Westmoreland County have been arrested and extradited back to the state. In August 2021, authorities confiscated nearly $200,000 worth of drugs from the residence of Jack B. Weinman and Marissa L. Tucibat. Members of...
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former McKees Rocks, PA resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Rachel Novalesi, 39, formerly of McKees Rocks, PA, pleaded guilty to an Indictment. charging her, and 26 other codefendants, with conspiracy...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Sweeney's Steakhouse and Pub in Rostraver Township was shut down because it was a threat to public safety, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday.Citing several recent violent incidents, including a double shooting on Sunday, Ziccarelli along with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the restaurant, calling it a nuisance bar. It comes after owner Debra Hardy posted on Facebook earlier this week, saying doors were closed after nearly 26 years. "We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had," the post said. Ziccarelli, however, says her office was the one that closed the eatery down and it needed to be done. "It is my determination that this is the only way to abate the problems that have brought violence to this community and placed law enforcement officers in grave danger," Ziccarelli said.The restaurant is for sale and Ziccarelli made clear if new ownership is found, it will be allowed to resume operations.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former University of Pittsburgh researcher who was convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide was denied an appeal for a new trial. 73-year-old Robert Ferrante was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Dr. Autumn Klein, back in 2013. Most of his...
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
An Arnold man was accused of dealing drugs after police said they found nearly 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, scales, guns and cash when they raided his home. Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Constitution Boulevard was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are investigating an armed robbery at a BP gas station. According to police, the robbery happened at the BP station at 4731 Buttermilk Hollow Road at 8:20 p.m. on Friday. Police said the robber involved in the incident is believed to have...
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two men were shot in Aliquippa late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the City of Aliquippa police department was notified of a shooting at 1200 Main Street at around 11:18 p.m. The report came in for two people shot and when police arrived, they...
Pennsylvania state officials are offering a cash reward to anyone who has information about a man who may have been involved in multiple incidents earlier this year. In May 2022, someone drove a vehicle into a residence in Chester County, causing damage to the owner's property. However, the man fled before officials arrived at the scene of the incident.
