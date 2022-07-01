ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

With $450k consulting contract, Philadelphia’s new school superintendent crushes hopes for change | Opinion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Haver is a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, @APPSphilly. After years of pain and frustration that included the closing of neighborhood schools, privatization driven by standardized tests, crumbling infrastructure, and more than one debacle, the people of Philadelphia were psyched for new leadership...

Jamie Horan
2d ago

There is no school system in Philadelphia. There is an elaborately decorated day care system, for most of the buildings. Only 3 or 4 operate as schools. This is not new. The dollars per child are spent on things other than education. I wouldn't consult any of the current admin.

Jack English
2d ago

They can't even keep the schools clean or the grass around these high schools, Yet they're giving up half A million dollar contracts

Jack English
2d ago

He looks like an oil can Harry, You youngsters don't know what I mean.

billypenn.com

