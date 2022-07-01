ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Air Quality Alert Issued for Coastal Hancock County from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Friday July 1st

By Chris Popper
 2 days ago
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Air Quality Alert for Friday, July 1st from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Alert affects Coastal Hancock, including Ellsworth, Bar...

