ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

if we're going to a 2 superconfernce format, Oregon belongs and belongs in the B1G...

theozone.net
 2 days ago

[In reply to "Oregon should never get in the BiG....." by jharp, posted at 00:58:08 07/01/22]. ...so there's more of a presence out west for the new western members. and...

forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Lightning sparks new small fires in Central, Eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — There was plenty of lightning on Saturday, July 2, east of the Cascades. Luckily, those thunderstorms were accompanied by rain. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland reported 18 new fires were started and those fires burned 17 total acres. The July 3 morning briefing from...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon puts summer on pause, temps stay cool Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – They say summer doesn’t officially start around Portland until after the Fourth of July. Well, we have already had one heat wave and some warm days. It’s safe to say it has already arrived. Yet, temperatures are going to be cool Sunday, with highs likely in the lower 70s.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Charlotte Raleigh Tv#Nike
beachconnection.net

Comet Could Be Among Largest Ever, Visible Now on Oregon, Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Travel experts give low-budget summer getaway ideas for Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making travel more expensive for everyone, but that doesn't mean Oregonians have to skip a summer getaway. Although a "staycation" may be the most convenient and least expensive option this summer, there are still plenty of fun and interesting things to do close to home.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon voters may decide new firearms requirements

Initiative is pending for the Nov. 8 ballot, plus another aimed at legislative walkouts. Friday is the petition deadline.Only two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a statewide vote Nov. 8 as Oregon's deadline approaches for petitioners to submit signatures. That deadline is Friday, July 8. The state Elections Division will have up to 30 days afterward to verify signatures, generally done with sampling. The mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, have given momentum to advocates of a measure to set new requirements for firearms permits and limit ammunition magazines to 10 rounds each. At the end of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy