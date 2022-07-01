ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Several inches of rain expected across Northeast Kansas overnight

By Becky Taylor
KSNT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances for showers and storms start to increase tonight and into the start of the weekend as a cold front lingers around the area. Not the best news for the holiday weekend,...

www.ksnt.com

classiccountry1070.com

Funnel clouds reported as storms move through south central Kansas

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through south central Kansas Saturday afternoon and there were reports of several funnel clouds between Mulvane and Udall. The National Weather Service office in Wichita received several reports of funnel clouds around 5:30 p.m., but there were no reports of tornadoes touching down, and no tornado warnings were issued. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Sedgwick and Sumner counties as radar indicated winds of 60 miles an hour with possible quarter sized hail.
WICHITA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Severe thunderstorm watch includes multiple western Nebraska, Panhandle counties

SIDNEY - Weather could impact firework shows across the Sidney region Sunday night. Isolated strong thunderstorms are expected to continue through the night, according to the National Weather Service offices in Cheyenne and North Platte. The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning until midnight for Cheyenne, Morrill, Box Butte, Dawes,...
SIDNEY, NE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More showers Sunday

TONIGHT: The leftover clouds from the Saturday afternoon showers will dissipate. A southeast wind of 5-10 mph will continue to bring humid and sticky air into Arkansas. The temperature will drop into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. SUNDAY: We will see another day with rain and storms widespread...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid weather, isolated thunderstorms

It’s another hot and humid day. 90° at Noon with a heat index of 97°. Little Rock will have a high temp of 93° with a heat index around 100° this afternoon. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and each afternoon through the 4th of July Weekend when those temperatures reach the low 90s. Each day will start off sunny or mostly sunny but cloud up a bit in the afternoon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
KAKE TV

10 Kansas lakes, ponds with blue-green algae warnings

Plenty of people have weekend plans on the water for this Fourth of July holiday, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment warns of blue-green algae at 10 different places. Warnings for harmful algal bloom lakes include:. Colwich City Lake in Sedgwick County. Crystal Lake in Anderson County. Ford...
KSNT News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 pounds and […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
agjournalonline.com

Kansas wheat harvest ahead of normal going into July Fourth weekend

The Kansas wheat harvest is officially over halfway done, well ahead of the normal harvest pace, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service in the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county –...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

KDOT seeking comments on Kansas State Rail Plan

The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the Kansas Rail Plan. Currently in the draft process, the Rail Plan is set to give an overview on freight rail networks as well as commodity flows and economic data on the freight side of the business. It is also designed to give information about passenger rail in the state.
WIBW

Kansas Game Wardens to crack down on BUIs with Operation Dry Water

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boaters will see extra Game Wardens on Kansas lakes over the Independence Day weekend as they crack down on boating under the influence. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says between Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4, Game Wardens will keep an extra eye out for those who may be boating under the influence during Operation Dry Water.
KANSAS STATE

