Several inches of rain expected across Northeast Kansas overnight

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through south central Kansas Saturday afternoon and there were reports of several funnel clouds between Mulvane and Udall. The National Weather Service office in Wichita received several reports of funnel clouds around 5:30 p.m., but there were no reports of tornadoes touching down, and no tornado warnings were issued. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Sedgwick and Sumner counties as radar indicated winds of 60 miles an hour with possible quarter sized hail.
SIDNEY - Weather could impact firework shows across the Sidney region Sunday night. Isolated strong thunderstorms are expected to continue through the night, according to the National Weather Service offices in Cheyenne and North Platte. The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning until midnight for Cheyenne, Morrill, Box Butte, Dawes,...
TONIGHT: The leftover clouds from the Saturday afternoon showers will dissipate. A southeast wind of 5-10 mph will continue to bring humid and sticky air into Arkansas. The temperature will drop into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. SUNDAY: We will see another day with rain and storms widespread...
It’s another hot and humid day. 90° at Noon with a heat index of 97°. Little Rock will have a high temp of 93° with a heat index around 100° this afternoon. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and each afternoon through the 4th of July Weekend when those temperatures reach the low 90s. Each day will start off sunny or mostly sunny but cloud up a bit in the afternoon.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see thunderstorms starting Thursday, with a chance for storms to continue over the Independence Day weekend and into the middle of next week, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices in Riverton and Cheyenne. Rain showers are expected in southeast Wyoming...
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures. "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type.
A Kansas woman was seriously injured after the boat she was in hit rough water at the Lake of the Ozarks. Saturday at 6:44 pm, Casch Doyle, 23, Elmira, MO, was piloting a 2007 Cabin Motorboat near Spring Creek Cove. Rough waters hit the boat, and Sydney Grantham, 23, of...
It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
Plenty of people have weekend plans on the water for this Fourth of July holiday, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment warns of blue-green algae at 10 different places. Warnings for harmful algal bloom lakes include:. Colwich City Lake in Sedgwick County. Crystal Lake in Anderson County. Ford...
It was an interesting seismic week in the area of the New Madrid Fault in Missouri at the end of June 2022. Nothing major, but there were reported felt by the USGS. UPDATE: There was just a 2.2 in Illinois south of St. Louis in Illinois which makes it a swarm of 8 earthquakes now.
SHERMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 pounds and […]
The Kansas wheat harvest is officially over halfway done, well ahead of the normal harvest pace, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service in the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county –...
The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the Kansas Rail Plan. Currently in the draft process, the Rail Plan is set to give an overview on freight rail networks as well as commodity flows and economic data on the freight side of the business. It is also designed to give information about passenger rail in the state.
An invasive species of worms is wreaking havoc on Oklahoma's soil and crops. This isn't just a regular earthworm; it's called the Asian Jumping Worm. Researchers said these worms not only damage crops, they also can harm wildlife. They’re called jumping worms, because their behavior is a bit wilder than...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boaters will see extra Game Wardens on Kansas lakes over the Independence Day weekend as they crack down on boating under the influence. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says between Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4, Game Wardens will keep an extra eye out for those who may be boating under the influence during Operation Dry Water.
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thousands of feedlot cattle in Kansas died from a combination of factors revolving around excessive heat, but it likely won't have much impact on the cattle market. Kansas experienced record heat in June. A.J. Tarpoff, a Kansas State University Extension beef veterinarian and assistant professor, said...
Comments / 0