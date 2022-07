COLUMBIA- Chip sealing pavement maintenance is scheduled to begin Wednesday on 61 streets. The chip sealing process involves spraying a thin film of heated asphalt liquid on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. Rollers then go over the chips to compact and adhere them to the existing asphalt. The excess stone is swept from the surface after a period of time to allow the chips to dry and settle. According to City of Columbia Public Works, chip seal prevents road deterioration by sealing up cracks and providing a pliable long-term surface that can typically last five to seven years.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO