Mike Lindell is not the purveyor of election integrity truth. Lindell, peddler of pillows and promises, traveled to Wyoming in late May to speak in conjunction with a political rally. While here, he took it upon himself to allege publicly that widespread election fraud occurred in our fair state. He went on to declare that anyone who does not agree with him is a traitor to our country.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO