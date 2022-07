Coinbase has entered into a seven-figure deal that provides the US government agency with an array of analytical tools. One of the big appeals of cryptocurrency is anonymity: Unlike actual money and conventional financial transactions, crypto is very difficult to track. Not everyone thinks that's a good thing, of course. In 2018, for instance, Bill Gates (opens in new tab) said the anonymous nature of crypto was making it more difficult for government agencies to combat criminal activity such as money laundering, tax evasion, and terror funding. The values of Bitcoin and Ethereum also took a big hit in 2021 when the EU proposed new regulations on cryptocurrencies that included the prohibition of anonymous crypto wallets (opens in new tab).

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO