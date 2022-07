Five times since moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, Tyler Reddick had come up one spot short of the winner's circle and finished second. Five times, Reddick had to endure those missed opportunities, including twice in 2022. But for the fifth time this season, there's another first-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series -- and it's Reddick.

