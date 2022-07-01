ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Another NY medical marijuana patient describes ongoing problems with price, service and access

By Will Fritz
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story is part of an ongoing series that will elevate the voices of NY’s medical marijuana patients. Read the NY Cannabis Insider investigation that started this series. Shortly after New York legalized recreational cannabis last year, patients and advocates began sounding the alarm about the state’s handling of medical marijuana,...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oneida Dispatch

New Yorkers advised to retrieve Excelsior Pass Plus

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that more than 10.9 million Excelsior Passes have been issued to date. As the first-in-the-nation platform continues to evolve to meet New Yorkers’ needs, and as the original Excelsior Pass types expire, the state reminds New Yorkers to retrieve the latest and most robust Pass option available, Excelsior Pass Plus.
Syracuse.com

Here’s a way New York can keep marijuana drinks sustainable and child resistant

This article is a shortened version of an opinion written by the president of Beak & Skiff. It first appeared in NY Cannabis Insider. As New York continues to work toward legal cannabis sales, it is vital that the industry doesn’t veer from a focus of the MRTA: creating a well regulated and accessible industry while maintaining sustainability standards. Cannabis product packaging and advertising standards will play a big role in reaching this goal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Maine State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Maine, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Health
NBC New York

NYC Is Changing Its COVID Alert System. Here's Why

New York City is reevaluating its COVID alert system amid yet another pandemic wave that, unlike the others, has not seen soaring positivity rates coupled with significant increases in hospitalizations, the health commissioner says. NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan referenced the shift on Thursday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Need a Free COVID Test or Vaccine in NYC? Get It Before Monday

If you plan -- or think you might need to -- get tested for COVID in New York City over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you better do it before Monday. NYC Health + Hospitals reminded New Yorkers on Friday that all of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as its primary care sites will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday. And the timing isn't exactly ideal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Cautious approach to investing in New York cannabis advised by experts

This is a shortened version of a story that first appeared in NY Cannabis Insider. Become a subscriber. As New York establishes its legal marijuana marketplace, investors continue to seek opportunities to back cannabis businesses and earn a return on their dollar. Experts say such opportunities exist, but recommend a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#The Ny Cannabis Insider
The Staten Island Advance

Listeria outbreak linked to ice cream brand: CDC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A listeria outbreak that has killed one and sickened nearly two dozen people has been linked to a Florida ice cream brand, federal authorities said. Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream has been identified as the source of the listeria spread that has caused 23 illnesses across 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of the 23 sickened, 22 were hospitalized.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

New York City's Covid test positivity rate reaches 10% for first time since January as highly infectious BA.5 Omicron variant takes hold in the Big Apple: Daily cases increase 12% nationally

More than one-in-ten Covid tests in New York City are coming back positive for the first time in nearly six months - as officials fear new strains of the virus taking hold in America will result in another summer surge. The Big Apple's Covid-19-test positivity rate reached 10.3 percent, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
William Davis

"Sun-Grown Cannabis" - NY’s First Canna-Crop Sprouts Under the Sun

The recreational marijuana industry in New York is actually starting to sprout, with farms all throughout the state producing thin-leafed plants that reach for the light. NY made a remarkable decision by giving 203 hemp producers the first opportunity to cultivate marijuana intended for legal sales, which may begin by the end of the year. Later, major indoor growers are anticipated to join.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

AG: Bayonne pharmacist sold COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated customers

A Bayonne pharmacist is accused of selling COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated customers, getting caught after selling one to an undercover police officer, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. Christina Bekhit, a licensed pharmacist who operates the AllCare Pharmacy in Bayonne, was arrested on June 22nd and charged with second-degree...
BAYONNE, NJ
Syracuse.com

Covid variant omicron BA.5 has reached New York. Here’s why doctors are concerned

A sneaky new omicron subvariant, BA.5, has arrived in New York City, and it may require another round of booster shots, according to experts. Many New Yorkers have been enjoying a mask-free summer thanks to low Covid-19 levels that are mirrored by declining hospitalization and death figures, but early indicators like virus detection in wastewater and Covid-19 lab test results suggest infection rates are starting to rise slightly in regions across the state, state Department of Health data shows.
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] The Secret Subway That Could Save New York City

The Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post? Let us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy