Silver Spring Teen Missing Since May 28

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, say they are searching for a man who left an emaciated pit bull on the doorstep of an animal shelter early Thursday morning. According to officials, animal control officers in the county have launched a felony cruelty investigation after a dog was left in poor condition at the Prince William County Animal Services Center at 14807 Bristow Rd. in Manassas a little after midnight.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO