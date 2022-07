A top House panel will hold a hearing later this month on the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, it announced ahead of the weekend. News of the hearing came from House Oversight and Reform Committee Democrats, who said in a statement that the panel would "examine how the Republican-appointed Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will impact people and families across America for generations to come." The hearing, which will take place July 13, was announced Friday, one week to the day since the nation's highest bench announced that it would reverse the 1973 landmark ruling, which had guaranteed nationwide abortion access for nearly half a century.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO