APD: Person shot, wounded on 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating how a person who was shot and wounded on Sixth Street Friday morning ended up in north Austin.

Police said at 2:10 a.m. they responded to call of someone being shot on East Sixth Street between Sabine Street and the southbound Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

APD said it later found the person on Parmer Lane in north Austin. Police do not know how the person got from East Sixth to Parmer. APD said the person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said officers questioned a person at the scene of the shooting on Sixth Street but did not say how else they were involved in the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.