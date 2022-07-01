ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD: Person shot, wounded on 6th Street

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvOKf_0gRsFxji00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating how a person who was shot and wounded on Sixth Street Friday morning ended up in north Austin.

Police said at 2:10 a.m. they responded to call of someone being shot on East Sixth Street between Sabine Street and the southbound Interstate 35 Frontage Road.

APD said it later found the person on Parmer Lane in north Austin. Police do not know how the person got from East Sixth to Parmer. APD said the person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said officers questioned a person at the scene of the shooting on Sixth Street but did not say how else they were involved in the case.

Related
CBS Austin

Man shot in N Austin, APD searching for suspect

The Austin Police Department said a man was shot at a north Austin bus stop Saturday evening. Officers responded to the scene near West Elliott Street and Georgian Drive at 7:38 p.m. They found a man who said he had been shot as he got off the bus. Officers applied...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Hit-and-run in Austin leaves one dead: Police

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking answers after a car accident that left one dead. On Monday around 11:45 p.m. on the 8100 block of south IH-35 SVRD northbound, a silver vehicle struck a white male pedestrian. Police said the suspected vehicle fled the scene after...
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
News Channel 25

Texas police mourn fallen officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police announced the passing of a Poteet police officer who died from his injuries from an early morning crash in North Austin. Around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Austin officers responded to an emergency call about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. 35-year-old Officer Jeffrey Richardson was off-duty with the Poteet Police Department when 26-year-old Lindsay Smith, the driver of the vehicle, struck him, according to investigators.
KVUE

2 crime scenes connected to 1 shooting early Friday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to two crime scenes connected to one shooting early Friday morning. Police said a man was shot on Sixth Street near Sabine Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. But he wasn't found in Downtown Austin – he was found miles away, near West Parmer Lane.
#Shooting#6th Street#Violent Crime#East Sixth#Nexstar Media Inc
fox7austin.com

Man shot in downtown Austin, found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin overnight and police are wondering why he was found in North Austin. Austin police got a call shortly before 2 a.m. on 6th Street near Sabine Street. Callers told police the victim was shot in the torso.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigate deadly crash on Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash on N Mopac. Police said on June 29, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 13500 block of N Mopac Expressway NB after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a concrete column at the toll booth.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for vehicle possibly involved in fatal crash

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking the community for help finding the driver of an SUV that could have been involved in a fatal crash on June 25. On June 25, at approximately 11:44 p.m., police responded to the scene of a crash in the 8100 block of South Interstate 35's northbound service road. A male pedestrian was killed in the crash, and the vehicle that hit him did not stay at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family, pets displaced after fire at North Austin duplex

AUSTIN, Texas — A family has been displaced following a late-night fire at their duplex home in North Austin. Austin firefighters responded to the structure fire call in the 6100 block of Bullard Drive around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday. According to the picture provided by AFD, it appears the...
AUSTIN, TX
