ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Three County Fair in Northampton opens ticket sales

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWAjV_0gRsFsK500

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets for the Three County Fair are now on sale for Labor Day weekend.

The fair was closed to the public due to the pandemic in 2020, it returned at 100-percent capacity in 2021. Advance discounted tickets are being sold starting Friday for the 205th event held from Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 5.

General admission to the Fair is $15 for ages 12 and up, discount tickets for $12 can be purchased on the fair’s website . Veterans can attend free on Sunday, September 4th.

LIST: Fireworks in western Massachusetts

“We truly deliver something for everyone” said James Przypek, General Manager of the Three County Fair.  “Where else will you find a four-day weekend that features such an array of experiences from our unique school bus and minivan demolition derbies, “car-enduro” and lawnmower racing, family rides and games, live music covering a wide collection of genres, spectacular side shows, delicious fair food and agricultural competitions with cows, horses, goats, oxen, rabbits, sheep, swine and more all at a tremendous value with general admission free to kids 11 and under.  Plus, we are doing our part this year to help deflate inflation by extending free parking on-site to all fairgoers.” concluded Przypek.

The Fair offers live music, agricultural competitions, and demolition derby events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
westernmassnews.com

Bentley’s Barbershop celebrates grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A block party was held in Springfield today to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley’s Barbershop. Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Bentley’s Barbershop’s new location on Boston Road, in the old Salvatore’s Restaurant. “We’re...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#County Fairs#Horse#Demolition Derby#Goats#The Three County Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
macaronikid.com

4th of July Events

Looking for something fun to do this 4th of July weekend? See below for local events for the whole family to enjoy!. 7:00PM - Trailer Trash Concert at East Longmeadow High School. 9:30PM - Fireworks. 10:00AM - Independence Parade. 12:00PM - 4:00PM - Family Fun Carnival. Springfield. 6:00PM - 10:00PM.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

Freight Yard Owners Propose $2M Investment in Heritage State Park

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — There have been more than a few ideas lobbed around for reinvigorating Western Gateway Heritage State Park — including a model railroad museum and an artists market. But the answer may be closer to home. So close, it's already inside the park. Colleen and...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy