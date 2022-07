An event kicked off Friday morning to help community members in the Greene County School District meet the new superintendent. Coffee and Conversations with Superintendent Brett Abbotts was held at the middle school cafeteria. The Toronto, Ontario native became a US citizen last year and started his educational career in South Dakota. He was most recently the building principal at Roosevelt Elementary in Council Bluffs for six years. He is married to his wife Kourtney for nine years and they have two children: a three and seven year old, along with a teenage foreign exchange student from Norway that will live with them starting July 23rd.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO