Kevin Costner is the O.G. of “Yellowstone,” safe to say. He’s the lead, the patriarch John Dutton, and he takes his role on the show seriously. He enjoys that he stars on the spark that lit the flame of the franchise. Without “Yellowstone,” there would be no “1883,” or “1923,” or “6666,” or any of the others that Taylor Sheridan is cooking up. He probably wouldn’t have the opportunities he’s had without it. It holds a very special place, one that Kevin Costner is aware of.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO