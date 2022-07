A reminder that later today will be musical entertainment in downtown Jefferson. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County will have two bands performing in the Gardens. The first musician is a guitarist from Jefferson Chris Dorr will play a variety of music, including country, from 5-7pm. Following Dorr is the Blue Stem duo of Cindi and Shannon Bryan from Jamaica, who will be joined by Jim Guillman of Jefferson and Jim McDonald of Des Moines. Additionally, there will be food trucks available with Cook’s Snack Shack and Deardorff Highland Cattle that will start serving at 5pm.

