Summer Fun: Firefly Flash! A Family Night Hike at Irvine Nature Center

Newport Beach offers residents and visitors numerous events to help celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. First, the 11th Annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The bike parade begins at 9 a.m. at West Balboa Blvd. and 36th Street, and makes its way to Channel Place Park, where the Community Festival is held starting at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy carnival games, arts & crafts, lawn games, and music. There will be food for sale. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. Visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/69802/72.
Comments / 0