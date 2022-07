DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas barbecue, is one of the top cuisines in America, and of course, every region, state, and city has its claim to be the best. However, Lawnstarter has put together a list of 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America and some of their findings could very well come as a surprise! “What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others.”

