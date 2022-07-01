ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Summer School 2022: New and different programs aim to address pandemic learning loss

By Emily Sauchelli
PublicSource
PublicSource
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWtLg_0gRsC8Lt00

For many schools and students, summer is now an opportunity to catch up on learning missed during academic years marked by a changing landscape of instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some districts in Allegheny County have created summer programs in response to pandemic learning loss, while others have adjusted existing efforts.

Duquesne City School District, for instance, has put new day camps in place to combat COVID-19’s effects on education.

“There’s a lot of learning loss that has happened over the years,” Principal Eric Harper said. “This is our effort to kind of close that gap.”

“There’s been a drop in early childhood enrollment and families [are] not sending their kids to pre-K because of COVID,” added Jamie Schmidt, Duquesne’s director of curriculum and instruction. “So we want to be able to close those gaps before those students get to kindergarten.”

Pre-K participation is instrumental in helping children develop literacy, language and math skills, and the gains preschoolers make can have a lasting impact as they go through elementary school, according to the Urban Child Institute.

In recent pandemic school years, U.S. students in grades 3 to 8 have shown significant drops in math and reading test scores, with the disparities magnified by poverty. Districts are hoping that summer school can be a key to reversing that trend.

Pittsburgh: Safety, without staffing shortages

Summer school has changed significantly, with in-person programs focusing on safety measures to make sure the kids have an enjoyable and comfortable experience.

“We have continued and planned to do things based on what the COVID rules and regulations are for our district, including following CDC guidelines,” said Sydni Mundy, the manager of out-of-school-time and summer programs for Pittsburgh Public Schools [PPS].

Mundy said the district plans to have students wear masks and socially distance at its summer programs. A COVID task force and COVID manager will coordinate strategies for camp safety.

“We work on how we are able to accommodate in the event that we reach certain COVID numbers, and how we need to work and pivot to be able to run the program thereafter,” she said.

Mundy works on the PPS BOOST Program, which aims to help students grades K-7 to stem summer learning loss and enhance the lessons they received during the school year.

Last summer, BOOST suffered staffing shortages , so the district had to cut students from the program. Mundy said the district has made moves to ensure this won’t happen a second time.

“We have intentionally been working to ensure that we got on the ball a little earlier this year,” she said, adding that the district has taken measures to ensure that they have reliable and knowledgeable staff at each building for the program.

BOOST has two academic blocks during the morning, including English and math. Next comes social and emotional learning, followed by two one hour blocks of enrichment – such as kayaking, healthy cooking or African drum and dance classes.

The BOOST program also includes programs at three schools that are geared toward students with specialized needs — Pittsburgh Conroy, Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy and Pittsburgh Pioneer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsWpI_0gRsC8Lt00
Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy in Perry South. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

“We have a special education coach that is a part of that team to help identify the students who have IEPs [individualized education plans] and then we are able to help make modifications with those students,” Mundy said. “We may create a regional classroom for students with IEPs so they are able to be a focus and have smaller classes based on their needs.”

BOOST has been around for 10 years and is free due to grant funding from the state and other sources. It runs from July 5 to 29 and will take place at Pittsburgh Arlington, Pittsburgh Conroy, Pittsburgh Langley, Pittsburgh Obama, Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy and Pittsburgh Pioneer.

The regular application window closed on May 13, but there is a waitlist application for those who are still interested.

Woodland Hills: Teaching through gaming

Woodland Hills Opportunity Camp [WHOC] is entering its second year. Tamika McGee, the camp coordinator for WHOC, said enrollment last year was about 200 students, with an average attendance of 175.

“It was very successful last year,” McGee said. “The children were exposed to a lot of reading materials, doing some of the math concepts they had learned the previous year.”

This summer, the camp will host about 300 students, grades K-5, with a growing waitlist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkVeB_0gRsC8Lt00
A playground at Turtle Creek Elementary STEAM Academy in Turtle Creek. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource)

The program is set to begin July 5 and end Aug. 5 and will be hosted at Turtle Creek Elementary STEAM Academy. The program is free for students, including transportation, breakfast and lunch.

“We focus heavily on reading and writing during the academic block, and we incorporate math in the form of games,” McGee said.

Reading materials can help families to continue the process at home.

“Every book that the students read in class is sent home with them to add to their personal libraries,” she said. “Parents are able to read and continue the class discussion with their children, strengthening the home-school connection.”

This year, WHOC has 15 community partners that will present different activities for the students. Partners include the Allegheny Land Trust, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Student Conservation Association. There is no official closing date for applications. McGee said the roster will be evaluated during the first week of camp and will likely close after that. There is a waitlist form .

Duquesne: New camp … with LEGO robotics

According to The State of Preschool 2021 report by The National Institute for Early Education Research at the Rutgers University Graduate School of Education, Pennsylvania saw a 2.4% decrease in 3-year-old preschool enrollment from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021, and a 3.6 % decrease in 4-year-old enrollment. Statewide, just 19% of 4-year-olds were enrolled in pre-K in the latter year.

In part to address low participation in Pre-K, Duquesne’s district is running a set of three summer programs, all for the first time.

The first one, Camp Accelerate, took place in June. The two others, running in July, are Kindergarten Readiness Camp and LEGO League.

LEGO League incorporates coding and robotics for students in grades 4 to 7, while the kindergarten readiness camp provides pre-K children with the tools to prepare for kindergarten come the fall. All the camps will take place at Duquesne Elementary School.

Duquesne also has a specialized program, called the Extended Year Program for students who qualify with IEPs.

AIU: Going the virtual route

Some programs are offering solely virtual options for students. The Allegheny Intermediate Unit [AIU], an agency that provides programming for students in the county’s school districts outside of Pittsburgh proper, is offering two programs this summer: Robotify Virtual Summer Coding Camp and Waterfront Learning Summer School.

Robotify is for students entering grades 3 to 5 and has four sessions, with the last ending Aug. 4. Students will learn basic coding and work on activities to help them build toward more advanced skills.

Waterfront includes four programs for students. Enrich, Explore, Recover Now! and Elementary and Middle School Summer Bridge. The Enrich program is for students in grades 6 to 12 who are wanting to advance their academics so they will be taking a full year’s worth of coursework over the summer. Explore is for students in grades 9 to 12 who would like to explore career options before diving into an interest area in college. Recover Now! works to assist students in grades 6 to 12 who need to repeat a course. Elementary and Middle School Summer Bridge is for students in grades 1 to 8 who would like to prepare for the new school year.

Jennifer Beagan, the AIU’s senior program director of teaching and learning, said in addition to being virtual, the courses are asynchronous.

Whether students participate in person or online, districts hope their summer offerings will lead to less learning loss for students and a smoother start to the fall school year.

Emily Sauchelli is a PublicSource editorial intern. She can be reached at emilys@publicsource.org.

The post Summer School 2022: New and different programs aim to address pandemic learning loss appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
penncapital-star.com

Local groups launch campaign to encourage pay equity in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — In Pittsburgh, the pay gap between Black women and white men is larger than the national average. A recent report by the Black Women’s Policy Center also notes poverty is the most pressing concern for Black women in Pittsburgh. These, according to comments made during a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces UPcoming Programs

Even though the Butler Area Public Library is closed tomorrow for Independence Day, the facility continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. It’s Ocean Science Week for the Kids Summer Reading Challenge with Grab and Go Kits, Ocean Science Storytimes, and a Mad Science...
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Communications and Development Specialist. Statewide nonprofit Pennsylvania Women Work, which works to help individuals "find lasting employment that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Education
City
Duquesne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Duquesne, PA
Health
City
Turtle Creek, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Duquesne, PA
Education
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

60 Miles for Vets bike ride takes place across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local cyclists biked over sixty miles in one day all for a good cause.Yesterday was the Veteran Leadership Program's sixth annual 60 Miles for Vets bike ride.It started in Connellsville, with cyclists following along the Great Allegheny Passage and crossing the finish line along First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.The fundraiser used to take cyclists all the way to the passage's end in Washington D.C. before the pandemic - and some still went for those extra miles this weekend.We did [the ride] all the way to Cumberland, Maryland, and back. So we did 300 miles for these guys, and then we got to finish with the rest of the guys at the end of the ride," Medio Monti said. Monti is a veteran and a cyclist."It helps us fill the gaps in between our program funding that would not otherwise be funded; the community support is essential to our mission," Dr. Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, added.The Veterans Leadership Program on the North Side helps connect veterans with services like housing, wellness, career development, and social services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

How student leaders of Pittsburgh campus groups are responding, mobilizing after Roe reversal

“The fact that the two places where I have homes, I have families, I have friends and I used to feel safe, now I can't even be certain that I will control what happens with my own body is terrifying and makes me so, so angry,” Pitt student Shelby Thayer said. The post How student leaders of Pittsburgh campus groups are responding, mobilizing after Roe reversal appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home School#Summer School#Reading And Writing#The New School#Elementary School#The Urban Child Institute
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Safety prepares for fun, fireworks, and other Independence Day celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Independence Day is almost here! In about 35 hours, thousands are expected to pack into Point State Park for fun, food, and the annual fireworks show. With the celebration on the horizon, city leaders have laid out how they plan to keep the celebrations safe. It's an event each summer that draws so many to the city and Pittsburgh Public Safety has said that there will also be plenty of blue lights in the city. To ensure it is a safe and family-friendly environment, several branches of law enforcement will be roaming the streets like Pittsburgh Police,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photo gallery: Anthrocon Day 2 in Pittsburgh

The 2022 Anthrocon Convention continued Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. “A fursuit is not a costume,” said Sam Conway, of North Carolina who is chairman and CEO of Anthrocon. “It’s wearable art. It’s how that person brings that character to life through an image. It’s about that vision.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family Promise House, a homeless facility in Brackenridge, plans grand opening

A Brackenridge center that offers short-term housing to people in need will celebrate its grand opening in July. Family Promise House, an initiative of the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, will have an open house July 10. All are welcome to tour the site at 903 Morgan St. “There are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
cranberryeagle.com

Pollinator meadows coming to Cranberry

CRANBERRY TWP — Meadows full of native plants will soon come to North Boundary Park in an effort to attract pollinators, decrease required maintenance efforts and create a live teaching area. The township’s plan, which includes partnerships from organizations such as the Audobon Society, will convert four grassy meadow...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Pitt News

5 Pittsburgh-Based Activities to do This Fourth of July

It’s time to get out your red, white and blue, because the Fourth of July is finally here. Although it may be hard to celebrate the USA with all that is going on, you can still try to have fun this holiday weekend. Whether it’s seeing fireworks, listening to live music or enjoying the summer heat, there are all kinds of July 4 activities happening throughout Pittsburgh. If you find yourself having trouble looking for your proper Fourth of July activity, listed below are five suggestions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

What does Black Pittsburgh think about the Roe v. Wade reversal?

LA’TASHA D. MAYES, Democratic nominee for state House District 24 in the November election, denounces the June 24 Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Black women accounted for 44 percent of the abortions performed in Pennsylvania in 2020. The exact number, according to Pennsylvania’s Annual Abortion Report...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Enjoy summer in Pittsburgh at these 8 family spots

When school’s out for the summer, staying home can quickly feel boring, and the kids get restless. Take advantage of the many activities available around Pittsburgh that are family-friendly and fun! With everything from water parks to historical tours, your family will have no trouble filling the days with memorable adventures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Former Pitt researcher denied appeal for new trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former University of Pittsburgh researcher who was convicted of poisoning his wife with cyanide was denied an appeal for a new trial. 73-year-old Robert Ferrante was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Dr. Autumn Klein, back in 2013. Most of his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

PublicSource

Pittsburgh, PA
860
Followers
825
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

PublicSource is the only nonprofit digital-first news organization that lives up to its mission of delivering public-service reporting and analysis in the Pittsburgh region. We are local. We believe in journalism as a public service. We tell stories for a better Pittsburgh.

 https://www.publicsource.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy