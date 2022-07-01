ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Junior League of Indianapolis is taking on a new community challenge

By Kimberly Bugg
Inside Indiana Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 100 years, the Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) has strived to affect lasting change in the lives of children and their families in our community. Our founders began by funding the occupational therapy department at Riley Children’s Hospital and JLI has been committed to the health and education...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Excel Center helping graduates earn better lives

On June 28, a new group of high school graduates entered the world thanks to the Excel Center located on the Ivy Tech campus at 300 N. 17th St., Noblesville. Noblesville Excel Center Director Steve Dillon told The Reporter the graduates were of all ages. “Tonight, we will have 32...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Glick awards relief funds to 14 Indy organizations

Indianapolis-based nonprofit Glick Philanthropies is awarding nearly a total of $700,000 in grant funding to 90 organizations in 11 states. Fourteen Indianapolis-based organizations are among the recipients, set to receive funding through the Glick Community Relief Fund. The relief fund is used to support organizations that promote food access, transportation,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Child Welfare#Foster Parents#Junior League
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Services Named Number One Healthiest Employer

CNO Financial of Carmel, Witham Health Services of Lebanon, Max Service Group of Indianapolis and MJ Insurance of Carmel were named the 2021 Healthiest Employers® of Indiana at an event hosted by First Person Advisors, NFP and Springbuk, and sponsored by Paylocity and SIHO Insurance Services. The four companies...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Indy pastors preach ‘Don’t Lose Your Cool’ to congregations

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday’s message from the pulpit at sixteen different member churches of the Indianapolis Urban Pastors Coalition was simple: “Don’t Lose Your Cool”. “Having a simplistic slogan that is something that everyone at every age level can grasp on to, that’s important for us,” said Erreol Morgan, teen youth leader at New Direction Church […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Current Publishing

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel moving to larger space in Noblesville

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel is moving to Noblesville. Along with the move from the 146th Street location, the veterinarian practice will change its name to Noah’s Animal Hospital North. “We have so many fantastic Hamilton County clients and their pets, we have simply outgrown the space on 146th...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana plant to help with medical response to future pandemics

Germany-based biomedical company Evonik says the expansion of its facility in Lafayette will help ensure that the U.S. is prepared for another pandemic. The company announced in early June it will build an additional facility at its current site in Tippecanoe County to manufacture lipids, molecules that encapsulate and deliver mRNA vaccines to cells in the body. The technology was used in the production of two COVID treatments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WFYI

Crowds expected downtown for 4th of July Fireworks

Large crowds are expected in downtown Indianapolis for the 4th of July fireworks show. Downtown Indy Inc. spokesperson Max Wing said there will be roughly 3,500 fireworks all synced to music. The launch site is next to the Regions Tower, 500 N. Meridian St. “For some of those optimal viewing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy