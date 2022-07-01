ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Man arrested after standoff with Texarkana police

By Christa Swanson
 2 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man in Texarkana, Texas was arrested late Thursday after a standoff with police. Max Kelly reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on the 200 block of Jerome St. after he told 911 dispatchers he was stabbed in a...

Atlanta Texas Woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 59

An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana standoff ends peacefully hours after it began

TEXARKANA, Texas - A three-hour standoff Thursday night ended with one man in custody in Texarkana, Texas. It happened in the 200 block of Jerome Street. Police say Max Kelly told 911 that he'd been stabbed. When officers arrived, they say Kelly had barricaded himself inside the home with two other people, including an elderly woman who had possibly been injured.
TEXARKANA, TX
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fatal wreck at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The incident took place on Highway 59 near Highway 2148, just south of Texarkana. Texarkana Police Department said that a 2003 Ford Expedition had lost control and went into the median where it crashed into a guard rail and then rolled over. As the vehicle rolled the passenger, Kayla Parris, a 27-year-old female from Atlanta, Texas, was ejected from the Expedition. The driver, Zamanthyre Haire, a 36-year-old male from Texarkana survived and was not injured. Parris was pronounced dead and transported to Texarkana Funeral Home.
TEXARKANA, TX
Officer by Day, Pup by Night

Municipal employees, like those who work for any other organization, come in all shapes and sizes. Some are talented in strategic thinking and writing, while others flourish with data and analysis. This story is about a four-legged, furry employee who responds well to commands, is highly-trained, and is very, very good at his job.
TEXARKANA, TX
Cotton Valley explosion victim dies from injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of three men injured in a Cotton Valley propane explosion in early May has died. Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport confirms Chancey Hawk of Minden has passed away as a result of injuries suffered in an explosion and flash fire at a Cotton Valley propane distribution site on May 10.
SHREVEPORT, LA
One dies in Springhill house fire

SPRINGHILL, La - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Springhill where one person died. Saturday night the Springhill Fire Department was called to the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest for a house fire. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire,...
SPRINGHILL, LA
Deadly crash in McCurtain County

McCurtain County, Ok. - A Texarkana, Arkansas man was killed in a deadly collision in McCurtain County Friday night. Authorities said a Ford pick-up driven by Justin Williston was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 near Wright City when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra and a Chevy Silverado.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
SWAT Team Takes Suspect into Custody after Hours Long Standoff

TTPD negotiators worked for hours before SWAT officers were finally activated to storm a house on Jerome Street and took Max Kelly, 31, into custody. Following a three hour long standoff at a home on Jerome Street, 31 year old Max Kelly was taken into custody by SWAT Team members tonight.
TEXARKANA, TX
Shreveport woman wanted for theft from animal charity

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police say a Shreveport woman associated with an animal charity that raises money for spays and neuters has been arrested for stealing funds donated to the organization. Kaliegh Knebl, 32, surrendered to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center Thursday afternoon on a charge of felony theft. Knebl...
SHREVEPORT, LA
TXKToday.com : Texarkana Police arrest several gang members connected to LCB/I-30 Cartel

An 18-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks. As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder-for-hire plot. They also eventually determined that murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel members.
TEXARKANA, TX
Fetal Abduction Case Brings Hundreds For Juror Qualification

NEW BOSTON, Texas–Hundreds of Bowie County citizens showed for juror qualification Wednesday in a death penalty case stemming from the 2020 killing of a pregnant New Boston mom. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, aka Taylor Morton and Taylor Waycasey, is accused of attacking 21-year-old Regan Hancock the morning of Oct....
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
East Texas police arrest multiple men after 18-month long cartel investigation, 1 still wanted

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An 18-month long investigation into the LCB/I-30 cartel gang, has led to numerous arrests in recent weeks, according to Texarkana police. While investigating the murder of Jermaine Aldridge, who was killed in the Chili’s parking lot in 2020, detectives learned that it was “a murder for hire plot.” Detectives eventually determined […]
TEXARKANA, TX
3 of 5 burn victims from Barksdale, Cotton Valley explosions remain critical

(KSLA) - Five men were severely injured during two separate explosions: one at Barksdale Air Force Base and one at a business in Cotton Valley. The gas well explosion at BAFB happened back on April 19. During that incident, Adam Purland and Clay Moock were seriously burned. Hundreds in the community came together to donate blood to the two men, who were initially listed in critical condition. As of June 30, an official with Ochsner LSU says the two men remain in critical condition.
COTTON VALLEY, LA
Texarkana fire officials monitor dry conditions

TEXARKANA, Texas - More than half of the counties in the lone star state are under a burn ban, including multiple counties in east Texas. As of Friday, there are currently burn bans in 181 of the states 254 counties. Texarkana, Texas fire officials say they've been keeping a close...
TEXARKANA, TX
What we know about the LCB/I-30 cartel gang in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police reported on Tuesday, that after an 18-month long investigation across multiple agencies, numerous members of the LCB/I-30 cartel gang had been arrested. Each person arrested in relation to the investigation was subsequently charged with organized criminal activity in addition to other charges. According to Texarkana officials, the LCB, also […]
TEXARKANA, TX
Jury selection process begins in 2020 New Boston murder case

Juror qualification has begun in the death penalty case dealing with the 2020 murder of a pregnant woman from New Boston. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is accused of killing 21-year-old Regan Hancock in October of 2020. Parker allegedly removed Hancock’s unborn child from her womb. Hundreds of residents from Bowie County showed up and were qualified for jury duty on Wednesday before Judge John Tidwell at the New Boston High School auditorium.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Coroner IDs Shreveport man who died after crashing into tree

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the Shreveport man who died due to his car striking a tree Tuesday night. The coroner says the victim, 74-year-old Charles Conner, was traveling south on Jewella Avenue when he hit the median, crossed into northbound lanes, and then hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA

