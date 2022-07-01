ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Food Truck Friday: North Shore Beefie Boys

By Levan Reid
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuTB1_0gRsBNXk00

Food Truck Friday: North Shore Beefie Boys 02:35

IPSWICH -- Peter Nikolakopoulus says he has roast beef running through his veins. He basically grew up in the restaurant industry.

"[My parents] wanted us to do everything but the restaurant business. You know I went to college, I was a financial adviser after college but it's in my blood. I've been making roast beef sandwiches since I was 12," Nikolakopoulus said.

His food truck, North Shore Beefie Boys , is a play on the popular 80s rap group.

The beef was Peter's passion. So he dove into the deep waters of the North Shore and roast beef sandwiches. The Beefie Boys food truck can't be missed.

"It's a massive truck so people can actually see for itself and they are like 'wow.' It's kind of a cool thing. We've got music playing sometimes too, and long lines and the thing about it, it's like a restaurant on wheels," said Nikolakopoulus.

The food truck wouldn't be what it is today without some lessons learned from dad.

"How to cook the roast beef, the temperature of it, the bread and the barbecue sauce, and how to layer it. If I just do what he taught me to do, I don't have to worry about the rest of the competition. I just worry about ourselves," Nikolakopoulus explained.

The Beefie Boys roast beef sandwich is why the long lines exist.

"A lot of people don't know what a roast beef sandwich is or what a three-way is and that's cheese barbecue sauce and mayo. So we are kind of educating them at the same time but as soon as they taste that sandwich, they are like 'wow, it's unbelievable.'"

Now Peter is able to share his restaurant moments with his kids.

"I tell you what, they grow up quick when there is a line about 40 people deep for two hours straight," said Nikolakopoulus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

Elegant New England Home with French Colonial Influence

This sophisticated residence in Wellesley, Massachusetts is a family friendly home with quiet elegance. The exterior of the house is inspired by French Colonial architecture, and is clad in New England fieldstone and Vermont slate. Catalano Architects, and Liz Caan & Co. collaborated on the project to create the perfect...
WELLESLEY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Sandwich, MA
City
Ipswich, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Wilmington Apple

Lucci’s To Close After 66 Years, Sold To McKinnon’s Supermarkets; Gradual Transition Will Lead To Grand Opening In Mid-July

WILMINGTON, MA — McKinnon’s Supermarkets and Lucci’s Market are pleased to announce that McKinnon’s has purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
WILMINGTON, MA
iheart.com

Bertucci's Launches Promo With 80's Prices In July

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Long Lines#Lessons Learned#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#North Shore Beefie Boys
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
BOSCAWEN, NH
CBS Boston

Hampton Beach lifeguards made 101 rescues last weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. -- Lifeguards at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire made 101 rescues last weekend. Many of the rescues were necessary because of rip currents, the NH State Beach Patrol said on Facebook. "We want to thank those who listened to the lifeguards instructions as they moved swimmers into the safest areas to swim when we closed down dangerous sections of the water," the post continued.The water reached 70 degrees last Saturday. Swimmers are reminded to stay near a lifeguard.
HAMPTON, NH
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
Eater

A Jamaica Plain Irish Pub Returns After a Five-Year Closure

In recent years, Boston has lost a lot of bars that fit somewhere within the Venn diagram of Irish pubs, sports bars, and dives, due to pandemic-related challenges and other reasons. On rare occasions, they come back. This week is one of those occasions: Jamaica Plain’s Eugene O’Neill’s, an Irish pub that operated from 2012 to 2017, reopened this week in its old space at 3700 Washington Street, Boston, right across from the Forest Hills MBTA station, a relaunch three years in the making.
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NECN

Guy Fieri Visits His Boston Restaurant, Proves Beantown Is Flavortown

Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown and Food Network star, caught up with our own Anna Rossi at one of his two Boston restaurants, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar. He was celebrating his presence in Beantown at the restaurant overlooking the Boston Common as well as his other eaterie, Guy Fieri's Tequila Cucina, on Causeway St.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Final preparations take place for Boston Pops July 4th concert

BOSTON -- The forecast for the Fourth of July is looking good for the Boston Pops concert on the Esplanade, where the setup has been underway for days now.  From sound checks to camera adjustments, final preparations are underway at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade for the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Organizers say this will be a historic, star-studded event."They can expect Chaka Khan, who is going to be here for the Fourth of July event. And Tony Award- winner Heather Headley, and the Boston Pops," said Pam Picard, Executive Producer and Event Director of the event.. Also performing will...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Out on Boston harbor, a tale of a whale watch

There’s a rare, enchanted moment naturalist Laura Lilly hopes for whenever she leads a whale watch — when a whale gets close enough and looks right at the boat, gazing at the people who came to marvel at it. “We've seen breaching, we've seen open mouth feeding, all...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy