Bridges Wife Mychelle Johnson Releases Details of Incident

Statement - We are a basketball website, our goal is to offer insight and analysis of the Charlotte Hornets. We are doing our best to report as accurately and sensitively as possible on the Miles Bridges domestic violence arrest.

On the opening night of free agency more information on the domestic violence charge was released by Miles Bridges' wife Mychelle Johnson via her Instagram page (thechelleyj).

In the post Mychelle released several images of her injuries which are so troubling we have decided not to share them. We have chosen to share the picture of her medical discharge note which details the injuries she has suffered due to the incident.

Mychelle Johnson also released the following caption alongside her post

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations”

