ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Symphony’s Patriotic Pops celebrates July 4th

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdqH3_0gRsB0KI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is marking Independence Day with the city’s summer tradition, Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops.

Featuring patriotic favorites like “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America,” the concert will also pay tribute to Academy Award-winning film composer, John Williams. The symphony will honor Williams’ 90th birthday with songs from his famous scores, including “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Harry Potter” and more.

Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 30-July 4

“I can’t think of a more American composer than John Williams. he’s really an icon,” said Stuart Chafetz, Principal Pops Conductor for the Columbus Symphony.

Chafetz has been with the symphony for the past five years. He says he’s grateful the orchestra is able to bring new guests to the symphony by playing classic soundtracks, marrying pop culture with symphonic music.

“As Principal Pops Conductor, I have an opportunity to involve an entire community that may or may not necessarily think to go to the symphony,” said Chafetz.

A signature summer event in Columbus, Patriotic Pops is part of the symphony’s seven-week Picnic with the Pops series. The concerts feature the Ohio State Marching Band, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac and more.

Kicking off Saturday’s show will be the Cincinnati Warbirds, flying over the Columbus Commons. Interweaving American favorites with Williams’ songbook, the symphony will also feature soprano soloist Dee Donaso. She will perform patriotic and pop tunes.

Closing out the show will be a time-honored performance of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and a fireworks display.

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

“I can’t tell you how honored we are as the Columbus Symphony to have an audience that chooses us,” said Chafetz. “We want to be open for everyone and everybody to enjoy wonderful music and be part of our celebration.”

Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops will begin 8 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Commons. View details and purchase tickets here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops celebrates July 4th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sea of red, white, and blue filled the Columbus Commons for this week’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Columbus Symphony. For its annual Patriotic Pops concert, the orchestra played all-American favorites including “God Bless America” to the Armed Forces salute; the set included theme songs to great American movies. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All-Star Jammers bring family, island feel to Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – People started marking their spots with tape and rope Thursday for the return of Red, White & BOOM! One group of family and friends staked out a corner spot on the stage at Centennial Park. “This is something we’re accustomed to, the 90-degree weather,” said Bling Breezy. “This is good weather […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When you can see Dave Chappelle in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has added more hometown shows in Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series. Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets, which are sold in pairs at $150 each, can only be […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Artist sketches faces at Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The music blared from the stage at Centennial Park during Red, White & BOOM! festivities Friday afternoon. Among the things to do was getting a drawing of yourself. “I just like drawing faces,” said 80-year-old drawing artist Philip Dilley. “I enjoy meeting the people.” Dilley wheeled around Centennial Park looking for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Jaycees to Host Stars and Stripes on The River

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees are hosting a two-day 4th of July celebration this weekend!. Stars and Stripes on the River will take place at Zane Landing Park this Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th. This free, family-friendly event features: bands, rides, a beer garden, scholarship and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2nd annual Red, White, and Blues block party returns to Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday weekend there are a ton of events across Central Ohio to celebrate the fourth of July, including this year's Red, White, and Blues block party. This is the second year Gahanna has hosted the event. Joe Laroche grew up in the area and...
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mothers honor children lost to violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The sisterhood of the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children gathered at the Rich Street Bridge to lock in their love for their children forever. On Saturday, nine mothers added locks to the bridge in honor of children they lost to violence in Columbus. For the fourth time, Mothers of Murdered Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
NBC4 Columbus

Siblings battling cancer inspires one man’s Pelotonia ride

For the past 14 years, Pelotonia has been raising funds to fight cancer, a disease that impacts all of us, including NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunally, who was diagnosed in January. NBC4’s Matthew Herchik will be “Biking for Bob” this August and is sharing stories about the ride’s impact along the way to help raise awareness […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Families have berry nice Sunday at Licking County fruit farm

ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day celebrations continue across central Ohio. Some taking to the water, some watching those fireworks, and others, enjoying our region’s agricultural offerings. Over the weekend, the Patch on 37, which is part of the Lynd Fruit Farm family, opened to let customers pick raspberries. Both black and red berries […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The making of the Red, White and BOOM! soundtrack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the things that makes Red, White and Boom so special is the perfect combination of fireworks and music for the big Independence Day display. Red, White, and Boom has been a tradition for Jimmy Jam with WNCI for about 20 years. The show will be perfectly timed with music […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Honor Flight Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As we celebrate our independence, recognizing the service of our veterans who give us these freedoms is so important. Honor Flight Columbus provides a chance for the men and women who bravely served our country to visit the nation’s memorials at no cost. For many, it is a time of reflection, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Pop Culture#Symphonic Music#Academy Award#American#Fleetwood Mac#The Cincinnati Warbirds#The Columbus Commons
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Sprout." Sprout died Monday, according to the zoo, after showing a sudden increased respiratory rate, abdominal contractions and weakness. The health team at the zoo sedated Sprout for an exam and he never regained consciousness.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boom go food vendors at Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Civic Center Drive along the Scioto River has filled aromas that go beyond grandma’s Thanksgiving dinner. Tucked away among the food tents is Boom Central. That’s where you’ll find all of the NBC4 employees working diligently to get ready for the ultimate in fireworks displays Red, White & BOOM! Fifty feet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
10TV

Columbus Zoo hosting 'Military Family Free Days' starting July 2

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “Military Family Free Days” starting on Saturday to honor those serving our country. Starting on July 2, military personnel, veterans and their immediate family can get into the zoo for free and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. The promotion ends July 10.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

ResortPass Lets You Book a Rooftop Pool Day Downtown

Looking for a place to chill with a great view of the city? With ResortPass, you can book yourself (and a friend or two) a daycation at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, without having to book a room. When you book your daypass, you’ll be able to enjoy the rooftop...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy