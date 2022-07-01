Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred in West Cocalico Township on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred in the 300 block of S. Cocalico Road around 8:30 p.m. when a motorcycle entered the opposing lane at a curve in the road and hit an oncoming pickup truck, according to the police department.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The motorcycle was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Gap, Lancaster County, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Nixon at 717-738-9200, ext. 260.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.