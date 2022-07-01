ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred in West Cocalico Township on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred in the 300 block of S. Cocalico Road around 8:30 p.m. when a motorcycle entered the opposing lane at a curve in the road and hit an oncoming pickup truck, according to the police department.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Gap, Lancaster County, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Nixon at 717-738-9200, ext. 260.

