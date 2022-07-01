ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Inceptor Bio collaborating with U of Minnesota on new cancers therapies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISVILLE – Morrisville-headquartered biotechnology startup Inceptor Bio has inked a deal with the University of Minnesota to create a new cell-based tool to fight difficult-to-treat cancers. The company said the partnership is to develop an iPSC – induced pluripotent stem cells – platform. Inceptor plans to...

massachusettsnewswire.com

TerraBella Northridge senior community in N.C. named a Best Senior Living Award Winner for 2022-23

The Northwest-Raleigh-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. RALEIGH, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Northridge...
RALEIGH, NC
The Week

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Farming eggs: A four-generation legacy

NASHVILLE, N.C. — When you think of a farmer, you don't think of someone growing eggs per se, but one family in Nash County knows exactly what it takes to build a farming model around raising hens that can stand the test of time and disease. What You Need...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Historic north Raleigh home on the market for 3 days, sells for $4.2 million

The home on 3424 Bellevue Road, along with elegant architect, has a unique story. According to the home's buyer, it was one of the first homes in north Raleigh in the late 30s. The home's original builder, from the Dixon/Kirby construction group, first built the house with a view of rolling plains.
leecountync.gov

LEE COUNTY ACQUIRES OLD BUGGY FACTORY BUILDING

Lee County, NC — July 1, 2022 — Lee County Government is the proud new owner of the old Buggy Factory Building located at 115 Chatham Street, Sanford, NC. The Lee County Commissioners voted at their June 20, 2022 meeting to finalize the purchase of the Buggy Factory Building and the County officially closed on the property yesterday, June 30th.
LEE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Wegmans Eliminates Plastic Bags in North Carolina Stores Starting Friday

Beginning Friday, July 1, Wegmans will be removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its six remaining Virginia stores and all four North Carolina stores, including the Chapel Hill location. The company previously announced in April its intention to eliminate single-use plastic bags by the end of 2022, with the company...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Multiple NC community colleges receive bomb threats

Story updated at 4:48 p.m. Multiple community colleges in North Carolina received bomb threats on Thursday. The main campus of Durham Tech and the Edgecombe County Community College campus in Rocky Mount were evacuated and eventually closed for the remainder of Thursday as authorities investigated the threats, according to social media posts from both colleges.
DURHAM, NC

