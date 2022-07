Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets scored four times in an action-packed seventh inning, taking a 5-1 lead that they would never relinquish on their way to a 5-4 Sunday victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in front of an electric crowd of 8,569 at NBT Bank Stadium. The win gives the Mets another series win, taking four out of the six games they played against the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies this past week.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO