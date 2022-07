BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - The future of Brentwood EMS is on the line as borough officials consider a different organization to provide medical emergency services. "It just makes me sad that we could lose our little Brentwood EMS, which is wonderful," said Judy Dominici, who has lived in Brentwood Borough for 40 years. In meeting documents, it says Brentwood Borough invited firms to submit a proposal to provide emergency medical services in the borough in May. Brentwood EMS put in a proposal, but they have competition for the first time. Medical Rescue Team South Authority (MRTSA), which serves six nearby municipalities, also...

BRENTWOOD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO