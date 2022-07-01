Inside the Disastrous Network of Spiked Weed in India

Welcome to 'Introducing', where we get acquainted with Britain's weird and wonderful new subcultures. It’s a Wednesday night and you’re at home on the couch half-watching the latest Netflix true crime documentary and idly browsing the dating apps. This time, maybe, you will find Mr. Right. You swipe past 14 men with photos taken from below the chin, whose eyes seem to be trying to communicate they have been taken hostage; two average-looking couples looking for a third; a nondescript man in a beanie you wouldn’t be able to pick out of a police line-up if he murdered you… And then you see him.

YOGA ・ 1 HOUR AGO