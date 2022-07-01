Local Efforts Fight Food Insecurity with Creativity

Planning your holiday weekend? Here's the 2022 South Jersey Fireworks Guide and Visit South Jersey. Maple Shade 4th of July Parade is on Saturday, July 2nd from noon to 1:00 p.m. Fireworks will be held July 2nd from 9:00-10:00 p.m. at Maple Shade High School, 180 Frederick Avenue, in Maple Shade. The Collingswood Independence Day Celebrations take place all day long on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Collingswood High School. The gates to the high school open at 6:30 pm. Guests can expect live entertainment at around 7:00 pm, and Fireworks at dusk. The Camden Freedom Festival takes place on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Wiggins Park. This free event kicks off at 5:00 pm and continues until 10:30 pm. Guests can expect food and beer, as well as three different live bands and a fireworks show; courtesy of Serpico Pyrotechnics.
