Does Max die in Stranger Things season 4? (Spoilers)

By Natalie Zamora
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things is back and we couldn’t be happier! The highly-anticipated fourth season is split into two parts, with volume 1 releasing on May 27 and volume 2 coming out on July 1. There are new threats in Hawkins and our favorite characters are in danger. The new villain, Vecna, is...

IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Noah Schnapp Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram Hinting Towards a Tragic Finale

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is out on Netflix and fans have been waiting for the final two episodes. Just before the episodes dropped on the streaming platform, Noah Schnapp got fans worried for Will Byers as he took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself crying on his story after watching the finale of the show. He also added, “Happy Stranger things finale” as a caption to the photo while looking tearful.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Netflix crashed after 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 release, users report

Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable for a brief period early Friday after the highly anticipated release of the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4.”. According to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3 a.m. ET — when “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 went live. Complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within a half hour.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Forgiven': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

As the fictional pop star Samantha James (Anna Faris) once sang, forgiveness is more than saying sorry. Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) is about to find that out in an illustrious, intense new thriller, The Forgiven. Based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne, The Forgiven is sinister, stylish, and unsettling. Drunken accidents, guilt, and a decaying marriage are simply the set-up of a picture spilling with characters and color. The trailer offers a glimpse at the star-studded cast and teases viewers with a hint of the spectacle spread throughout this sleek drama.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Comes Full Circle in Overstuffed, Often-Marvelous New Episodes: TV Review (Spoilers)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Writing about the first seven episodes of the current, fourth season of “Stranger Things,” I noted that its ambition was both laudable and detrimental, gesturing back to a more exciting era of Netflix while also freighting each episode with more than it could bear. The final two episodes of the fourth season, which launched July 1, prove that doubly true. The moments that sing — including, once again, in the cadences of Kate...
TV SERIES
CNN

'Stranger Things' plays the too-long game in its super-sized season finale

"Stranger Things" has taken the idea of playing the long game to heart a bit too literally, capping its super-sized fourth season with two sprawling episodes that total nearly four hours. Whether that's a reward to fans or self-indulgence by the producers rests in the eye of the beholder, but after this, it's hard to imagine many concluding that ending things with season five qualifies as premature.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Stranger Things is still teasing out Will's big announcement

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2. Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy directed the episode from season 3 that fueled a major fan theory about Noah Schnapp's Will Byers. After a heated Dungeons & Dragons session, during which Will felt neglected by his best friends, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) yells at him in frustration: "It's not my fault you don't like girls." He meant it more as Will refusing to grow up, but maybe his statement was more on the nose than that.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Stranger Things’: Eleven Takes On Vecna in Deadly Showdown (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Stranger Things Season 4 “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.”]. The supersized Season 4 finale perfectly represents the highs and lows of Stranger Things. When it’s good, it’s really good. Some of the action sequences are thrilling. There are poignant character moments and stellar performances. And there are knowing winks to the audience at some of the more ridiculous plot points. But then there is the bad that drags it down: the unnecessarily long run-time and repetition, meandering side plots with irritating side characters, and an unwillingness to let things go.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Vol. 2 Watch Party Features David Harbour & Jamie Campbell Bower

Stranger Things fans, you're cordially invited to join Netflix and Scener's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Watch Party Premiere for an exciting and unique way to experience the beginning of the end of Season 4! Our hosts and the fans watching live will be joined by — drum roll, please — David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn, and Jamie Campbell Bower for a live Q&A and the virtual screenings of the final two episodes of the season. With all this fanfare, we have to say we're a little nervous — whose send-off is this? Never mind. Festivities kick off at 11:30 pm PT on June 30!
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 now streaming on Netflix (recap trailer)

Fans of Stranger Things who have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 episodes to arrive on the Netflix streaming service. Will be pleased to know that the day has finally arrived, providing the final two chapters in the current season 4 storyline. If you need a quick recap of what has happened earlier in Season 4 check out the three-minute recap trailer kindly prepared for your viewing pleasure by Netflix below. Enabling you to refresh your mind as to the events before the latest two chapters.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What’s Next for Hawkins?

“Stranger Things” Season 4 has finally come to an end. After debuting in late May with seven jumbo-sized episodes, the series returned on July 1 to close out with two more huge installments (the season finale runs a whopping 2-hours-and-30-minutes). After waiting nearly three years for new episodes, it was perfect. Once again, “Stranger Things” captured the zeitgeist, rocketing an old Kate Bush song to the top of the charts and giving social media something to talk about (mainly about who they didn’t want to die in the finale). But all good things must come to an end, including “Stranger Things.”
