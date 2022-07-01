What lies beneath coastal waters? Beware of sharks swimming closer to shore

How close do sharks come to coastal shorelines? Closer than you may think.

A recent study from the University of Miami says sharks – one of the largest predatory fish in the ocean – are moving closer to the world's coastlines.

Researchers examined shark movements in relation to the urbanization of coastal cities. They tracked three species of sharks – bull, nurse and great hammerhead – near and around Miami shorelines.

Using drones, researchers found sharks and humans can peacefully share the same shallow waters, though crowded beaches have higher risks of human-shark encounters.

The sharks were tracked near the bright lights and sounds of coastal cities at all times of the day. Researchers found that while sharks can apparently adapt to urban surroundings, exposure to toxic pollutants and fishing may affect their health.

Why are sharks coming closer to shore?

Researchers believe sharks prefer coastal waters due to fish carcasses discarded by fishermen and local fish businesses. Finding an abundance of food will lure them closer to beachfront.

Water temperatures also play a part in shark behavior. As summer's water temperatures rise, the likelihood of sharks traveling into warmer coastal waters is higher.

Shark populations shift as ocean temperatures rise since they prefer temperatures ranging from 68 to 86 degrees. As beachgoers enter coastal waters, they increase the likelihood of interactions between sharks and humans.

Large numbers of blacktip sharks gather in the shallow, protected waters just off the coast of Miami. National Geographic

Sharks involved in unprovoked attacks

Of the more than 500 species of sharks in the ocean, these sharks are considered dangerous to humans. Although some sharks are commonly misidentified after attacks, these species were named most often in attack reports.

Where unprovoked shark attacks occur the most in the US

Florida remains the top state in the number of shark bites with 28 in 2021. That represents 60% of all unprovoked attacks in the U.S. As of July 1, there have been 15 shark attacks so far this year, with nine in Florida and two in California.

Scientific accounts show attacks on people are extremely rare and almost always reflect a “test bite” rather than an attempt to kill. Most victims survive these attacks. Worldwide, there are fewer than 10 fatal, unprovoked shark attacks each year.

Adult silky sharks near the ocean's surface. National Geographic

How sharks attack

Typically, shark attacks take place closer to the shoreline. Victims rarely see the shark coming. In most cases, sharks don't bite more than once. There are three common attacks tactics used by sharks – the hit and run, bump and bite and a sneak attack:

Five ways to reduce your risk of an attack

Have a swimming buddy, and don't go into the water alone. Don't swim at dawn or at dusk. The light is low, which can increase your risk of a shark mistaking you for other prey. Don't enter waters where there is fishing activity. Don't wear shiny jewelry. It can catch the sunlight and glint, much like the fish that sharks prey upon. Try to avoid splashing. It generates a sound similar to that of struggling fish, which can attract sharks.

Profile of the shark species

Sharks existed up to 350-400 million years before dinosaurs walked on Earth. Their scientific name is Chondrichthyes, meaning "cartilaginous fish." Unlike humans, sharks' skeletons are primarily made up of cartilage, though they all share gills and fins.

Sharks vary mostly in shape, size and habitat. The majority of sharks prefer living in tropical waters, but some species like the Great White shark can live in both cold and warm ocean waters.

Great whites are the world’s largest predator fish, roaming throughout the seven seas. Like muscle-bound torpedoes, they can hit speeds near 20 mph during an attack, preying mostly on marine mammals but also fish, birds and an occasional whale. An average adult specimen can be 15 feet long; large females sometimes exceed 20 feet and 4,000 pounds.

Ralph Collier, director of the Global Shark Attack File, says an adult white shark’s jaws, about 2½ feet wide, contain 24 upper teeth and 28 lower ones, each backed by seven rows of developing replacements. The main teeth fall out every two or three weeks, he says, meaning a shark might go through 30,000 during its life.

Threats to the shark species

Shark populations in the world's oceans have declined by an "alarming" 71% since 1970, according to the British journal Nature .

The risk of extinction is primarily caused by overfishing , a study found. Although sharks are sometimes intentionally caught by fishing fleets, more often they are reeled in incidentally as “bycatch” in the course of fishing for other species such as tuna and swordfish.

Contributing Dennis Wagner, Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

SOURCE Florida Museum of Natural History; National Geographic and Ocean.si.edu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What lies beneath coastal waters? Beware of sharks swimming closer to shore