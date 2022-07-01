ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Northern Michigan man charged for role in Capitol riot

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLJCV_0gRs6zDE00

A northern Michigan man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.

Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses, prosecutors said.

Lints was among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol, court documents said. He confronted officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol and entered the tunnel there, making his way towards the front of the police line.

Lints held a police shield and pushed back against officers, at one point using a police shield to prevent an officer from closing a door to protect himself from the rioters, documents said. Lints also was part of a crowd directly outside the tunnel as a Metropolitan Police Department officer was assaulted by rioters.

It wasn’t clear whether Lints has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

His arrest follows that of Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor and ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, on misdemeanor charges June 10 for his role in the riot.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Columbia Township, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man sentenced to jail, probation after threatening to decapitate judge

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man will spend time in jail after authorities say he threatened to decapitate a judge and challenged him to a duel. Jonathan Brisson, 32, of Vanderbilt, was sentenced this week to 12 months in jail with credit for 100 days time served, and two years of probation. He also cannot have contact with Otsego County Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter, and must undergo mental health treatment.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Donald Trump
WNEM

4 people hospitalized in Roscommon Co. crash

LYON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Roscommon County. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash on N. Old 27 Highway near County Road in Lyon Township. A 2011 GMC Sierra was heading north on...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Mississippi man runs stop sign; Causes serious accident

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI. On Thursday evening, June 30, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on N Old 27 Highway/N Harrison Road near County Road 104 in Lyon Township that sent four people to the hospital. According...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Warn About New Scam in Otsego County

Michigan State Police are warning people about a recent scam involving someone pretending to be from the Office of the Inspector General in Otsego County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post had an elderly person come in to report that they were contacted by a person who represented himself as a Federal Officer with the Office of the Inspector General. The person told the victim that a vehicle was rented in their name in south Texas and was used in a drug trafficking operation, according to MSP. They then went on to say that the victim would have to be issued a new social security and asked for their number, which they provided.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Riot#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen The Marvelous Mushroom Houses in Michigan?

Have you seen these mushroom houses in northern Michigan?. Charlevoix is a gorgeous little town that sits on the coast of Lake Michigan. Recently, and quite randomly, a Facebook post from grkids.com detailing "21 Epic Things to Do in Charlevoix MI for Summer, Spring or Fall" happened to pop up on my feed.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

Four People Injured in Roscommon County Car Crash

Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a two-car crash on North Harrison Road in Roscommon County, according to Michigan State Police. A 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling north on North Harrison Road when it crashed into a 2020 Ford Edge, which was pulling a trailer with a jet ski, that did not stop at the intersection on County Road 104, MSP stated in a release Friday.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy