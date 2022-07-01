South Eastern Wisconsin Weather: Rain and storms Monday for the Fourth of July

Sunday evening will be quiet with mainly clear skies. This evening temperatures will be in the 70s, with lows staying mild overnight, in the mid to upper 60s.

We are still anticipating rain and storms on Monday. There is poor model agreement regarding the exact placement and timing of rain and storms, much of our weather hinging on what happens with overnight development of storms in Iowa.

The latest guidance keeps the morning hours dry, with showers and thunderstorms holding off until after 11 a.m. Then in the afternoon and early evening, round one of showers and isolated t-showers moves through. It looks like we see a brief break in the action in the early evening before round 2 develops. The models have been keeping this second round developing near SE WI late evening into Monday night, so we need to watch that closely.

Should this develop over or near us, we could see some strong storms with hail and wind, and there's also a possibility for heavy rain, which could result in some localized flooding. We are currently at around a 2" rainfall deficit, and the ground is rather dry, but a quick 1-3" could cause some problems, especially in urban areas or places where storm drains are clogged.

Stay weather aware on Monday, we will be watching the weather closely.

The weather remains unstable next week, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday. Temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

_____

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear to Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny early. Humid. Afternoon showers & thunderstorms likely, then evening/night round of t-storms possible

High: 88

Wind: SSW 10-20 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for evening t-storms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for t-showers

High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for t-showers

High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for t-showers

High: 81

