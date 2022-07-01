Quick Bites: Rein’s Deli in Vernon shows what 50 years of dedication to its customers and craft can bring

Feeling hungry, yet? Blaine Callahan/Hartford Courant/TNS

When it comes to delis, few have as much story in Connecticut as Rein’s.

Located right off 84 at 435 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon, Rein’s Deli has served up Reubens, latkes, desserts and plenty more for almost 50 years. Folks across the state swing by for their fix, whether its for breakfast, lunch or takeaway. Rein’s has cemented themselves as a county staple with enough recognition to attract the likes of William Shatner and many more.

So why did owners Bob and Betty Rein decide on a deli? When did the New York style deli first open its doors? What’s comes next after 50 years of business?

We talked with owner Russell Debella to learn more.

Bringing the deli experience from NJ to CT

For those who have been around long enough, you’ve likely met original owners and married couple Bob and Betty.

“Bob’s brother Bernie was part of the business, too,” says Debella. “They’re from Elizabeth, New Jersey. “They moved to Connecticut for work and couldn’t find a good corned beef sandwich anywhere, so they started a deli in 1972.”

With famous delis like Katz’s Delicatessen, 2nd Avenue Deli, and plenty more south of the Nutmeg state, it made sense to bring that style up north. You get to be loud in these delis and chat with others around you. It’s the hustle and bustle of New York City with all the camaraderie. As well as the portions.

“With our Reuben,” says Debella, “We have the regular size which is a quarter pound of meat, and the fresser size which is almost half a pound. It comes on rye bread with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and our homemade dressing. It’s almost three quarters of a pound of product.”

It’s never any less, even as prices tick higher. Debella learned early on from the Rein’s about taking care of customers. One clear example came from years and years ago, when a patron came in hungry and out of gas money. Bob and Betty didn’t turn him away. Instead, they fed him and helped pay to fill his tank.

Even when The El Camino Plaza, Rein’s original home, went up in flames in 1990, they persevered.

“The owners moved across the street and opened up in 8-10 days,” says Debella. “It shows their dedication and work ethic.”

Hard work and dedication

Debella joined the staff at Rein’s Deli as a 17-year-old high schooler.

“I started here almost 21 years ago as a busboy,” he says. “I’ve worked every position since then, from busboy to dishwasher to server to manager.”

It didn’t take long for him to learn the ropes. He picked up on the Rein’s work ethic, attention to detail and, most importantly, how they treated customers.

He still remembers an almost fateful conversation he had with Bob back in his early days of work.

“When I was just a young boy at 17 years old when I started here, one of the owners had me do some cleaning one morning. He told me, ‘If you keep up like that, one day you’ll own the place.’”

Turns out, Bob wasn’t wrong.

Debella poured more and more weeks and months and years into Rein’s Deli, even as he ventured down other avenues. He picked up a degree in mathematics. He found success as a poker player. His love for numbers and experience outside of the deli only compounded with what he learned at Rein’s, leading to a fated result many years down the road.

The Rein’s were ready to hang over the reins, and Debella was happy to step in as owner.

Keeping Rein’s Deli a Connecticut staple

Since becoming an owner, Debella’s kept the same level of work ethic and customer appreciation cultivated by the Rein’s.

“I wanted to make it my life to create another home for our customers,” he says. “To make them happy. It mattered more than going out and doing what I was doing.”

It can be rare to hear of such hospitality these days, but taking a step into Rein’s Deli is all you need for proof. You’ll find families chatting at tables, workers sat at the bar exchanging stories, and a line of customers ordering up sandwiches, desserts and more to-go.

“Customers can sit down and have a meal, have a beer and a sandwich, load up their freezer for a week,” says Debella. “They come for our good service.”

There’s no shortage of choice, either. Along with a classic corned beef or pastrami Reuben, there’s turkey, brisket, roast beef, veggie, and plenty more to choose. You’ve got potato latkes, or pancakes, a staple so beloved Rein’s cooks up 4,000 of them a week. You’ve got your choice of bagel with cream cheese, smoked Nova, lettuce, tomato, red onion and capers, or sides like homefries, cole slaw, corned beef hash, and baked mac & cheese. They’ve even got traditional, deli pickles to take home by the bucket.

“If it’s not good, it wouldn’t be on our menu,” says Debella.

Most of their menu is prepped fresh at the restaurant, too, including their desserts. “We make our own bread pudding and pies, like lemon meringue, pecan, apple pies. We have a homemade chocolate cake that’s great.”

It’s a combo of delicious food and a familial love for his customers that makes Rein’s Deli the Connecticut staple it’s been for years on end.

Debella puts it best.

“I have a sign on my office that says, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’ Anybody can be a business owner, but to handle it the right way, be respected, and motivate your employees to do their best, is something else entirely.”